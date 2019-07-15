Searching for a projector? Don’t miss these awesome Prime Day 2019 deals

Share

Projectors are somewhat of an acquired taste, appealing to those who want indulge in the immersive experience that comes part and parcel with a trip to a movie theater, but from the comfort of their living room — and thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

That’s right — Amazon has discounted several top-rated projectors from the likes of Epson, Optoma, and Sony to celebrate its online shopping bonanza, including the must-have 4K Optoma UHD51A, which comes equipped with HDR10 and can be hooked up to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Best Projector Deals for Prime Day

You don’t have to spend big to breathe a whole new lease of life into your home entertainment setup this Prime Day 2019. There are several fantastic projectors on offer, ranging from basic Full HD models to top-of-the-line 4K HDR variants, complete with streaming powers, for as much as 49% off.

Just as we’ve seen with 4K TVs, it’s the older models that have received the largest discounts. Don’t let that deter you, though: A handful of top-rated projectors made their way onto the shelves back in 2018 have been discounted for Prime Day to clear warehouse space for newer models.

How to Choose a Projector

When choosing a projector, the most important thing is to consider its throw ration, which explains how wide the image will be in correlation to the distance between the lens and the screen — for smaller rooms, you’ll need one with a short-throw. For larger areas, a large-throw will suffice.

Next, mull over all the different features you’ll need. Are you after a Full HD image, or do you want to take it to the next level with 4K Ultra HD? Do you need streaming smarts built in, or are you going to hook up a set-top box or streaming stick? Once you’ve answered them, you’re ready to purchase.

