Best cheap Sony TV deals for April 2021

When you want a new home theater essential — a beautiful TV with all the latest features — one well-respected brand to be on the lookout for is Sony. Sony has been leading the TV game for years, pioneering new technologies and churning out high-quality products. Sony TVs aren’t always cheap though, so you might want to look out for cheap Sony TV deals to save some cash. We’ve put in the legwork for you by searching for the very best Sony TV deals from across the internet. See our selection of the best Sony deals below.

Today’s Best Sony TV Deals
55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV

$550 $600
This 4K TV offers a gorgeous high-resolution display along with voice controls, smart TV features like support for your favorite streaming services, and upscaling from Full HD to 4K content.
Buy at Best Buy
85-inch Sony X950H 4K TV

$3,498 $3,798
For stunning visuals that would make your home theater the envy of any filmmaker, the Sony X950H is a great 4K TV filled to the brim with innovative features to elevate movie night like never before.
Buy at Amazon
77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV

$3,500 $4,500
If you've ever wanted a 4K TV fit for a director, this 77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV is arguably one of the most powerful options on the market, packed with OLED technology and a slew of other features.
Buy at Best Buy
65-inch Sony X800H 4K TV

$988 $1,243
With 4K resolution, smart TV features, voice remote control, and a vivid, colorful picture, this 65-inch LED TV is everything you need to set off your home theater system.
Buy at Walmart
BEST LED
75-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$1,100 $1,298
The Sony X800G is one of the best LED 4K TVs in the business, beating the (LED) competition when it comes to how crisp and clear its 4K Ultra HD screen is. Throw in Android TV, and we have a winner.
Buy at B&H Photo
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV

$1,276 $1,418
With an X1 4K HDR processor, this TV can upscale your content so you can enjoy everything you watch in beautiful 4K. Plus it has Android OS for all the smart TV features you need.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for $30 off
75-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,598 $2,000
This TV has all the basics of the 21st century. With upscaling, backlight led paneling, and surround sound imitating speakers, this TV is perfect for people who want size and features.
Buy at Amazon
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,500 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy
Sony XBR55A8H 55" A8H 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV

$1,498 $2,300
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sonys 8K TVs so this 4K tv has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K
Buy at Buydig.com
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,300 $2,500
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,500 $1,900
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A Sony TV

There are lots of factors to consider when choosing a TV. One of the primary considerations is size — do you have enough room for a large 75-inch display? Would a more modest 55-inch model fit your space better? Then you need to think about resolution. We recommend you choose a TV with at least 4K resolution, as this offers a noticeable improvement in quality over Full HD displays. And you’ll find lots of content available in 4K, as streaming services like Netflix are increasingly offering 4K streaming options. If you want the very best available you might consider an 8K display, but this is excessive for most people’s needs and there just isn’t that much 8K content available anyway, so you’re better off saving your money and getting a cheap Sony TV.

When you buy a Sony TV, you’re getting a high-quality product from a well-known manufacturer. That means that Sony TVs can be more expensive than those from lesser-known brands. But we think it’s worth it to spend a bit more on a Sony TV deal for a higher quality TV, as you want something that will last a long time and will look as good as possible, not to mention the importance of extra features like voice controls, support for streaming services, and other smart TV features.

Finally, another big decision to make is whether you want to go with LED, OLED, or QLED. That can sound confusing, so we’ll break it down for you. LED is the standard technology used on most TVs. LED TVs can be large, high resolution, and are usually the more affordable option. But if you want an even better picture, then OLED offers deeper blacks which give the image a rich, high-contrast look, and it can enable the colors to pop more. OLED TVs are sometimes not as bright as LED TVs though, because of the way their displays work. So you might consider a QLED option, which has the bright colors and high contrast of an OLED, but can be brighter and can come in larger sizes.

