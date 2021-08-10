  1. Deals
The best Staples laptop deals for August 2021

If you need a new computer, then you don’t want to make the mistake of sleeping on these Staples laptop deals. Today, Staples is much more than just an office supply store, as this big-box outlet is now one of the best places to shop for printers, computers, furniture, and other office essentials that tend to be pretty pricey.

Fortunately, the regular Staples laptop sales and markdowns are a sure way to save a nice chunk of change if you’re in the market for a new mobile workstation. Staples has a pretty large catalog to sort through, but we’ve already gone through it all so we could scoop up all the best Staples laptop deals (along with some shopping tips) right here.

Today’s best Staples laptop deals

HP Pavilion 14 Notebook (Intel i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$620 $680
This notebook is slim and powerful. It sports a long battery life, making it perfect for students or professionals on the go.
Buy at Staples

HP 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$530 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $800
Aside from its powerful hardware, the IdeaPad Flex 5 also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen for easy multitasking and immersive entertainment.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$580 $700
Bundled with a big 512GB SSD, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 gives you everything you need to tackle your work thanks to its solid hardware and great overall design.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$240 $280
Lenovo's 10-inch Chromebook Duet is a unique 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a standalone tablet thanks to its completely detachable keyboard and vibrant 1200p touchscreen.
Buy at Staples

Asus VivoBook 15 (core i5, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$560 $620
With the perfect specs and the perfect size at just about the perfect price, this Asus VivoBook 15 might be the ideal do-it-all laptop for work, study, and everyday use.
Buy at Staples

HP 17.3" Notebook (Intel i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$770 $800
HP's sleek notebook includes a long-lasting battery to help you accomplish your day-to-day tasks and entertain yourself without scrambling for the nearest outlet.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i7, 12GB Memory, 512GB SSD)

$810 $900
Say goodbye to interrupted work or game time as the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 is packed with a reliable battery life of 10 hours for extended use. It also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen.
Buy at Staples

ASUS VivoBook 15.6" Laptop (Intel i3, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD)

$390 $450
Designed for both work and leisure, the Vivobook features its ErgoLift hinge design for a more proper and comfortable typing and boasts its 88% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive experience.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$710 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples

Staples Laptop Sale

Up to $300 Off
HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS Laptops will be discounted up to $300 off. If you've been looking for a budget laptop, Staples has a great selection of laptops, including 2-in-1 touchscreens.
Buy at Staples

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB Memory, 32 GB eMMC)

$200 $240
Enjoy editing, downloading, and converting Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with this Acer Chromebook Laptop. It comes with built-in virus protection and automatic updates.
Buy at Staples

Should you buy a laptop at Staples?

Most people shopping for a new laptop probably head to Best Buy, Walmart, or even Amazon, which means that many overlook the regular Staples laptop sales. You don’t want to sleep on these, as Staples runs pretty great deals year-round. That includes holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well. Like other big-box stores, Staples has grown its online presence in recent years, making it easy for you to shop for deals online and enjoy free home delivery (or store delivery) on most items.

A major advantage of buying from Staples is that, as a big-box retailer, there are physical stores dotted all across the country. That lets you take advantage of things like ship-to-store and in-store returns. Sometimes, an item you’re purchasing might even be in stock at a nearby Staples retail location, meaning you can simply buy it online and then go pick it up at your leisure. If you’re still doing some market research, it might not be a bad idea to go to your nearest Staples and check out the laptops they have on display. Even if you’re not going to buy one then and there (you might find better Staples laptop deals online, anyway), that’s a fine way to compare different laptop models, sizes, features, and so on.

If you’re interested in Staples laptop deals but also find yourself running to the store regularly for things like office supplies, then you might want to consider signing up for the Staples Rewards program. Rewards members get some perks like free shipping, exclusive coupons and deals, and up to 5% back on many purchases. Staples Rewards is free to join, but you can unlock higher tiers (and more perks) depending on how much money you spend.

How to choose a laptop at Staples

Staples always has good Windows laptop deals as well as some Chromebook deals on tap, but unfortunately, MacBook deals are pretty much nonexistent online (although other Apple products, like iPads and AirPods, do get discounted pretty regularly). That’s bad news for dedicated Mac OS fans looking for Staples laptop sales, but if, like the majority of folks, you’re a Windows or even Chrome OS user, then you’ve got plenty of bargains to pick over.

Before you dive in, though, determine what you need, what you can live without, and — most importantly — what you’re actually willing to spend. Most people use Windows laptops, but if you perform much of your work or studies online and/or you’re on a really tight budget, you might want to think about going for a Chromebook instead. These unique Chrome OS-powered computers have become really popular lately, thanks to their simplicity and value. The cloud-based Chrome OS software is great for working online, and it also now shares a software ecosystem with Android (meaning you can use many Android apps on your Chromebook). That’s worth considering if you own an Android phone and want to sync it with your laptop.

Chances are good that you’ve got your sights set on a Windows machine, though, and the selection here is always going to be the widest. Those who don’t want to spend too much should look for Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and at least a 128GB solid-state drive. Those are basic specs but will suffice for light everyday use. If you can up your budget, though, we recommend a Core i5 or Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and at least a 256GB SSD as the sweet spot for a cheap laptop. You’ll get more juice and a longer lifespan for not a lot of extra money.

Moving above the $400 to $600 price range, you can start looking for boosted specs (Core i7 and Ryzen 7 CPUs, for example), as well as modern features like touchscreens or even 2-in-1 convertible laptops. These 2-in-1s are a hot item today, as they give you a fold-flat touch display that lets you use your laptop much like a tablet. You can also use tent mode, which is great for things like creative work and entertainment. Many 2-in-1s even include stowaway stylus pens for this purpose.

If money is less of an object, and you want something that’s powerful and built to last for years and years, you’ll find plenty of great Staples laptop deals on pricier models in the $1,000-plus bracket. Past this price threshold, keep your eyes peeled for high-end laptop models like the Dell XPS, HP Spectre, and Lenovo ThinkPad X lines. Also, look for some value-added features like higher-resolution QHD (1440p) or 4K displays, as well as touchscreens and 2-in-1 designs. You may even find some work laptops with discrete GPUs, which are great for resource-heavy tasks like editing and rendering videos.

Speaking of GPUs, Staples hasn’t forgotten the gamers out there, so don’t hesitate to look for some gaming machines when hunting through these Staples laptop deals. You’ll have to pony up some more cash for these because of their beefier hardware, but there are still plenty of good gaming laptops for less than $1,000. Under that limit, you’ll usually find Nvidia GTX 16-series GPUs paired with 8GB of RAM. Moving past the $1,000 price point gets you upgrades like boosted memory, larger SSDs, and Nvidia RTX or Radeon 5000M-series GPUs.

Don’t overlook the displays, either. For gaming, we recommend sticking with laptops that feature a 120Hz refresh rate or more, which allows for smoother gameplay at higher frame rates. Acer, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo are the names to look for among Staples laptop deals if you’re specifically after a gaming machine.

