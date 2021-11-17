This is the best VPN Black Friday deal you can shop today

If you’re looking to tighten up your online security and protect your privacy, then this VPN Black Friday deal is the perfect chance to do so. A VPN, or virtual private network, is an affordable and simple way to encrypt the online traffic on your local network and protect yourself against today’s digital dangers (or even simple annoyances like unwanted surveillance and region-based streaming restrictions). The best Black Friday deals aren’t just for pricey electronics, and right now, you can take advantage of this VPN Black Friday deal and sign up for NordVPN on the cheap.

VPN Black Friday Deal: Best offer today

NordVPN is actually the best VPN in our opinion, and it’s been our favorite for quite a while. We ranked it higher than our other favorite, Express VPN, thanks to NordVPN’s reliability, good connection speeds, wide range of servers, and value. In our direct hands-on comparison of NordVPN vs. ExpressVPN, NordVPN won out in speed, streaming performance, peer-to-peer file-sharing, and server availability. NordVPN is also a better bargain, and you can sign up for the two-year plan right now for just $79 (a deep 72% discount). That comes to an average of just $3.29 and is by far the best VPN Black Friday deal going right now.

Although it might be the most enticing VPN Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far this year, is NordVPN safe? That’s the central question when considering any virtual private network, and the good news is that NordVPN passes this test with flying colors. It offers multiple encryption protocols, including KEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, and NordLynx, and routes your connection through any of its more than 5,000 servers spread across 59 countries around the globe.

NordVPN is also a great choice if you have a number of devices that you want to secure. It’s the best VPN for multiple devices thanks to its wide compatibility with Windows PCs (we named NordVPN the best VPN for Windows as well), Mac computers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, and iPads. It also works with Linux operating systems, and you can install and use NordVPN on up to six devices simultaneously — meaning you can have your computer, smartphone, tablet, and a few other gadgets protected while connected to the internet at the same time.

NordVPN also works with streaming sticks and smart TVs. VPNs can be fussy sometimes when it comes to streaming, but NordVPN is the best VPN for streaming thanks to its fast and stable connection speeds and the ease with which you can side-step geoblocking (thanks to the many servers at your disposal). It’s also the best VPN for torrenting large files, another area where some virtual private networks can struggle due to fussy connections and bandwidth constraints — no worries here with NordVPN. Another feature we like is split tunneling, which allows you to whitelist certain activities that you don’t want routed through the VPN. This means you can browse the web on NordVPN but play online games on the “clearnet” if you wish.

At $79 for a two-year subscription, this is the best VPN Black Friday deal on our favorite virtual private network, and we doubt we’ll see prices this low again before 2022. If you don’t want to commit for two years (although that’s the best value), you can also grab the one-year plan for $59 ($58% off).

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other VPN deals happening today.

