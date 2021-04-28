  1. Deals
Best Way Day Deals for 2021: A Beginner’s Guide

By

Looking for the best Way Day deals? We’ve got them all lined up here so that you don’t have to go looking through Wayfair yourself for all the best offers this exciting Way Day. The two-day sales event is gradually becoming one of the sales seasons to watch with Wayfair keen to put its own stamp on the Prime Day style model going on. If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your living space or add to your outdoor setup, you’ve certainly come to the right place with some hefty Way Day deals going on here. Read on while we take a look at the best of the bunch.

Best Way Day Deals
Expires soon

Brayden Studio® Kirkland 7-Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

$1,640 $3,499
Thanks to the high-quality synthetic wicker material used for hand weaving this 7-pc sectional set, you won't have any problem placing this on your patio as it can withstand any weather condition.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$180 $223
Who said deep cleaning your floors cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Dahlin Aluminum Patio Gazebo

$1,450 $1,930
Looking for a sturdy gazebo where you can gather your family and friends outdoors? The Dahlin Aluminum Patio Gazebo has a rust-resistant aluminum frame and steel roof, perfect for any weather.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$316 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this clean base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Smart Dryer

$1,978 $2,198
Samsung's washer and dryer feature WiFi connectivity for scheduling laundry and receiving end-of-cycle notifications on your phone, making laundry time a more enjoyable and less backbreaking task.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Andover Mills™ Roxana 4-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

$250 $399
Do you need a cushioned weather-resistant conversation set for your patio space? This four-piece Rattan Sofa Set from Andover Mills might be one of your best choices for your outdoor upgrade!
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$214 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Dyna-Glo 2 Door Digital Bluetooth Electric Smoker

$347 $459
Do a classic barbecue in this modern digital smoker. You can easily set your preferred cooking time and temperature by connecting your smartphone to the smoker via bluetooth.
Buy at Wayfair

What goes on sale on Way Day?

Everything you could need for your home features heavily as part of the Way Day deals. It’s located in April for a good reason — to encourage customers to improve their outdoor space in time for the summer as well as their indoor living space. The retailer sells millions of products including outdoor and indoor furniture, home decor, lighting fixtures, and much more.

If you’ve been looking at your home and thinking it needs improving, whether that’s through new bedding, a new sofa, or new frames for your walls, the Way Day deals should have something for you here.

Wayfair and its Way Day sales pride themselves on effectively being a one-stop-shop if you want it to be. You could buy a new rug for your living room before ending up buying shelving units in the sale then moving onto throw pillows and some new lamps — all so your living room has a brand new look for less.

Similarly, if you’re sprucing up your outdoor furniture, you can expect to buy new grills, a hot tub, new chairs and a table, and maybe even a hammock if you feel like truly relaxing in your garden or yard this summer. Wayfair’s Way Day deals are pretty good at offering aspirational items at a keen price so don’t be surprised if you end up stumbling across some stuff that you had no idea you wanted until you see it.

