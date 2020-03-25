  1. Deals
Working From Home Deals: The essentials, for less

By

Working from home isn’t cheap — but it can be cheaper. That’s where our list of the best working from home deals comes in. Here, we round up incredible offers on must-have hardware that will make your life a bit easier, including but not limited to coffee machines, desktop monitors, robot vacuums, and even software like Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Office.

Kitting out an office? Check out our collection of the best home office deals instead.

Today’s Best Working From Home Deals

  • Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse — $33, was $50
  • Microsoft Office 365 Personal — $48, was $70
  • Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Color Inkjet Printer$59, was $70
  • Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive — $60, was $70
  • 22-inch BenQ GW2280 Monitor (Full HD)$90, was $100
  • Mr Ironstone Adjustable Standing Desk — $160, was $240
  • Apple iPad Mini$350, was $400
ROBOT VACUUM

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $300
Expires soon
Don't let your housework suffer while you're working from home. The iRobot Roomba 675 will vacuum your home office and all the other rooms on the level while you're cracking on with your tasks.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Best Buy
CHEAP STANDING DESK

Mr Ironstone Adjustable Standing Desk

$170 $240
Expires soon
In the market for a new desk? Consider a standing one. Believed to have several health benefits, they're also fantastic for staying alert all day (try falling sleep at your desk standing up!).
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$119 $129
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon
ILLUMINATED WIRELESS KEYBOARD

Logitech K800 Illuminated Wireless Keyboard

$61 $100
Expires soon
If you're a fan of working in the dark, the Logitech K800 has you covered. That's because it has an illuminated backlight, which keeps the buttons lit at all times. It also has fast-charging. Nice.
Buy at Newegg
CHEAP WIRELESS KEYBOARD + MOUSE

Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

$37 $50
Expires soon
Tired of banging away at a laptop-sized keyboard? Getting cramp from a small trackpad? This Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse are the answers to your prayers. Compatible with Mac and PC.
Buy at Amazon
SUPER FAST EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive

$60 $80
Expires soon
Working on an important project? Back up those files! With transfer rates up to 5Gbps, this shouldn't be a chore, either: Your Excel, PowerPoint, and Word documents will be safe in no time.
Buy at Best Buy
CHEAP IPAD

10.5-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

$399 $799
Expires soon
This iPad boasts an excellent display, upgraded storage and a faster processor. Running Apple's new iPad OS, this tablet is still a top-notch performer that's perfect for any home office.
Buy at Walmart
CHEAP WIRELESS KEYBOARD

HP Pavillion 400 Wireless Keyboard

$30 $35
Expires soon
The HP Pavilion 400 is the most office-like wireless keyboard on sale right now, featuring a dedicated numeric keypad (remember those?). If you live in Microsoft Excel, this is the one to beat.
Buy at Best Buy
PROFESSIONAL PRINTER

Brother HL-L8360CDW Laser Printer

$339 $400
Expires soon
Laser printers today can do a lot more than monochrome, and the fantastic Brother HL-L8360CDW is a fast, high-capacity, high-volume color laser printer that won't leave you bankrupt.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP VPN

NordVPN

As low as $3.49/month
Expires soon
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices.
Buy at NordVPN
COLD COFFEE? NO THANKS

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

$9 $15
Expires soon
Don't let a strict deadlines result in a lifetime of cold coffee and tea. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer sits on your desk, keeping the mug atop nice and toasty. A must-have for all home offices, we think.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP MACBOOK

13-inch Apple MacBook Air (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,100
Expires soon
Hook this MacBook Air up to a USB-C Monitor and you have a machine comparable to the base iMac. Being a laptop, you can move it around if you, say, want to work from the kitchen. It's a win-win.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS MOUSE FOR MAC

Apple Magic Mouse 2

$74 $79
Expires soon
Using a Mac? You need the Magic Mouse 2. Built with Mac in mind (duh!), it's overflowing with useful shortcuts. Need to zoom? Tap twice. Access another desktop? Swipe left or right. The list goes on.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP WIRELESS MOUSE

Logitech M330 Silent Plus

$19 $30
Expires soon
One of the most used wireless mice in the world, the Logitech M330 does one thing well: Follow your movement. Whether you're using Mac or PC, it doesn't get better than this.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN AMAZON ALEXA

Marshall Action II Wireless Speaker with Alexa

$200 $300
Expires soon
Want to listen to music? The Marshall Action II is built for it. Need the answer to a pressing question? Alexa (built-in) can handle it. You're getting a musician and an assistant all in one. Killer.
Buy at Best Buy
HOME OFFICE SOFTWARE

Microsoft Office 365 Personal

$47 $70
Expires soon
Unlimited access to Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Word with 1TB of OneDrive Cloud Storage thrown in for good measure? Count us in!
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$89 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
DESK AIR PURIFIER

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier Fan

$285 $400
Expires soon
Designed to reside on a desk or bedside table, the Dyson Pure Cool is a shrunken Dyson TP02. It purifies, cools, and can be controlled remotely through the Dyson Link application for Android and iOS.
Buy at Amazon

How To Master Working From Home

The trick to working from home is creating the perfect environment — both physical and virtual. If you’re no stranger to a cup of hot joe, buy a coffee machine. If you find yourself falling asleep in your comfy office chair, invest in a standing desk. Too hot? Consider a fan. Need to create a spreadsheet and Apple Numbers isn’t cutting it? Subscribe to Office 365 to get Excel.

Of course, this is all easier said than done. Mastering working from home is very much the result of trial and error. Our advice? If you aren’t as productive as you should be, ask yourself why. It’s only once you have the answer to this can you start looking for the solution. Most of the time it will come down to a lack of resources or being too comfortable (yes, that can be a real problem).

Having too many distractions could be the reason, too. If a quick trip into the kitchen to make lunch turns into an hour-long housework session, you could do with investing in a dishwasher and possibly even a robot vacuum or mop. The aim here is to cut the number of chores you need to do a day, so there’s nothing to eat up your time when you venture out of your home office.

Searching for something specific? Try one of these:

