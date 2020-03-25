Working from home isn’t cheap — but it can be cheaper. That’s where our list of the best working from home deals comes in. Here, we round up incredible offers on must-have hardware that will make your life a bit easier, including but not limited to coffee machines, desktop monitors, robot vacuums, and even software like Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Office.
Kitting out an office? Check out our collection of the best home office deals instead.
Today’s Best Working From Home Deals
- Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse — $33, was $50
- Microsoft Office 365 Personal — $48, was $70
- Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Color Inkjet Printer — $59, was $70
- Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive — $60, was $70
- 22-inch BenQ GW2280 Monitor (Full HD) — $90, was $100
- Mr Ironstone Adjustable Standing Desk — $160, was $240
- Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400
How To Master Working From Home
The trick to working from home is creating the perfect environment — both physical and virtual. If you’re no stranger to a cup of hot joe, buy a coffee machine. If you find yourself falling asleep in your comfy office chair, invest in a standing desk. Too hot? Consider a fan. Need to create a spreadsheet and Apple Numbers isn’t cutting it? Subscribe to Office 365 to get Excel.
Of course, this is all easier said than done. Mastering working from home is very much the result of trial and error. Our advice? If you aren’t as productive as you should be, ask yourself why. It’s only once you have the answer to this can you start looking for the solution. Most of the time it will come down to a lack of resources or being too comfortable (yes, that can be a real problem).
Having too many distractions could be the reason, too. If a quick trip into the kitchen to make lunch turns into an hour-long housework session, you could do with investing in a dishwasher and possibly even a robot vacuum or mop. The aim here is to cut the number of chores you need to do a day, so there’s nothing to eat up your time when you venture out of your home office.
