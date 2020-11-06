  1. Deals

Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2020: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

By

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday, which falls on November 27 this year, to pick up a great new MacBook. Right now, most retailers — including Best Buy and Walmart — have started their Black Friday deals earlier than usual, so there are plenty of great Black Friday MacBook deals to choose from already. Some retailers are even offering to refund the difference if prices drop even further, which means now is the perfect time to buy with no risk to you.

Whether you’re looking for a brand new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, or a high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch, you’re in luck and we’ve rounded up the best offers there. Want to look for something a little more general? There are plenty of great Black Friday laptop deals as well as Black Friday Apple deals for when you need something else. We’ve rounded up all the best available Black Friday MacBook deals below, along with some advice on what to look for when shopping for a new MacBook this holiday season.

Best Black Friday MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,199 $1,299
It doesn't have the biggest screen, but it more than makes up for it with a spacious 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. With 11 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to work or play.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (Core i7, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, 2019)

$1,800 $2,300
This laptop is perfect for working on the go, with its superb build quality, great software and impressive specs. It's thin and light, yet strong and sturdy too.
Buy at Best Buy
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,449 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

$950 $999
It's discounted sure, but you're still getting great performance with its four-core Intel Core i7processor and 256GB of storage.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,449 $2,799
Apple's best laptop is a real powerhouse machine. With its all-new cooling system, high-powered components, and brilliant Magic Keyboard, it's the perfect MacBook for serious Apple fans.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,900 $2,149
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon
13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (Renewed)

$542 $675
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon
MacBook Air (i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) + Wireless Mouse, Case, and Microsoft 365

$1,185 $1,220
This slick bundle gets you the latest MacBook Air along with a wireless mouse, carrying case, and year's subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.
Buy at Best Buy
Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019)

$992
Looking for one of the latest MacBook Pros but don't want to spend more than a grand? This 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is Amazon Renewed in mint condition and packs great hardware for an everyday laptop.
Buy at Amazon
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$2,149 $2,399
Treat yourself to a MacBook Pro with a brilliant 16-inch Retina display and a powerhouse of a processor which happens to be a six-core, ninth-generation Intel Core i7.
Buy at Amazon
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,888 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015, Renewed)

$672
Need a bit more storage and RAM? You can still get an Apple MacBook Pro at a budget price and you'll still get 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Renewed)

$850
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish in 2020.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a MacBook during Black Friday

Perhaps you’re not sure where to begin. If so, the key to getting the best Black Friday MacBook deal for you is to know what you want. It’s not a good offer if you buy the wrong laptop for you so it’s smart to do some research.

Apple MacBooks can be broken down into three different models right now so let’s briefly take a look at what they offer. If you need even more advice, our MacBook Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the most portable option of the three types of MacBook currently available. Lightweight and sleek, you get a 13-inch Retina display in the thinnest built yet from a MacBook Air. It’s also the most affordable pick of the bunch so it’s the ideal way to dip your toe into the MacBook lifestyle. It’s not as fast as the MacBook Pro and there’s no fully integrated Touch Bar but that’s not really the purpose of the MacBook Air. Instead, it’s ideally suited for college students and folks working from home who need to keep their costs down.

Need to know more? Our MacBook Air buying guide has the full breakdown.

MacBook Pro 13-inch

If you’re willing to spend a little more then the MacBook Pro 13-inch is the mid-range laptop choice as far as MacBooks are concerned. The MacBook Pro is faster and more powerful than the Air so it’s a great choice if you multi-task frequently with your work. It also weighs a little more than the Air and it’s a bit thicker but it’s still highly portable and has a good battery life. This one’s a good bet if you plan on using your MacBook a little more than simply typing up documents, although it doesn’t quite pack a punch.

We’ve looked at the MacBook Pro 13-inch in further depth in our MacBook Pro 13-inch’s buying guide. Or if you’re unsure between this model and the Air, take a look at our MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro 13 comparison.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is Apple’s high-end MacBook choice. It’s heavier than the others because it has a 16-inch Retina display but it also has a more powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card — the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. If you want to play some games on your MacBook Pro, or you’re looking for a laptop for video editing, then the MacBook Pro 16-inch is a great choice. Just expect to pay a fair bit more for the pleasure than with other MacBooks.

If you want to know more about the MacBook Pro 16-inch, our MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide has you covered.

Where to find the best MacBook sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Always a reliable source of good discounts, Amazon has discounts on the MacBook Air and select MacBook Pro models.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has its Black Friday Price Guaranteed offer which means it’s one of the best places to shop, ensuring you always get the best deal.
  • Walmart Black Friday: With Walmart offering to refund the difference should they drop the price between now and Black Friday, you’re safe in the knowledge of getting the best deal early on.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

