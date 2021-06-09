Prime Day deals have come early with Amazon launching some official early Prime Day deals to get us all excited for the big sales event that’s coming up super soon. While we’re primed and ready for the Prime Day home security camera deals that will form the main event, we’ve also spotted this fantastic Blink Mini indoor security camera available right now for just $35 at Amazon. If you’re looking to keep an eye on what’s going on in one room of your house, this is a great way to do so. We’ve also got all the other best home security camera deals if you’re looking for something more substantial.

The Blink Mini security camera is perfect for anyone who wants some extra home security but doesn’t want to go to the hassle or inconvenience of needing to set up a complex system. It might not be as powerful as the best home security systems out there but it’s still very practical. All you need to do is plug it in and it’ll keep an eye on the room it’s placed in. It offers motion detection as well as day and night HD video so it can keep an eye on it all. There’s two-way audio,, too, so you can hear what’s going on as well as talk to whoever’s in the room.

Via your smartphone, you’ll get an alert any time motion is detected, or you can opt to customize the motion detection zones so you can focus on the important areas of your home. This can be particularly useful if you’re checking up on a pet while you’re out, especially as you can always talk to your pooch or cat to soothe them.

The camera takes a mere moment to set up as you simply need to plug it in and connect it to your Wi-Fi. Even the least tech savvy among us can figure it out, which makes it an attractive proposition. You can pair it with a supported Alexa-enabled device as well if you want to switch on live view, as well as arm and disarm the camera via your voice.

Available for just $35 right now as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, the Blink Mini is a great addition to your smart home and is sure to make you feel more secure. Snap it up now while stocks last.

