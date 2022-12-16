 Skip to main content
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man wearing the Bose Frames Tempo outdoors.
Bose

Here’s a fabulous gift idea for the holidays — the Bose Frames Tempo, which combine headphones and sunglasses into a convenient package. They’re on sale from Best Buy at 50% off, which makes them more affordable at $125 compared to their original price of $249. Bose is no stranger to lists of the best headphones, so its products always sell out quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals. Before that happens, you should finalize your purchase for this unique audio accessory.

Why you should buy the Bose Frames Tempo

The Bose Frames Tempo are the sports-oriented update to the original Bose Frames that were released in 2018 to work with the company’s now-defunct Audio Augmented Reality platform. They keep the Bose Open Ear Audio design that will let you listen to your favorite songs through wafer-thin speakers that are hidden in the device’s temples, and feature a set of 22mm drivers that provide loud enough volume. You’ll still be able to hear everything that’s going on around you, but nearby people won’t be disturbed by your music. Hands-free calls will be clear with the help of a microphone system that reduces external noises.

Considered as the flagship of the new lineup, the Bose Frames Tempo feature an aerodynamic and lightweight TR-90 nylon frame that ensures comfort and a secure fit, as well as swappable lenses to match different conditions or to use them with prescription lenses. They can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, with 30 minutes of charging replenishing up to 4 hours of usage. The Bose Frames Tempo come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, plus touch controls for functions such as adjusting volume and accessing your paired smartphone’s voice assistant.

Stylish and functional, the Bose Frames Tempo will make a great gift for both music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. They’re available from Best Buy for $125, following a $124 discount that halves their sticker price of $249. The price cut makes the headphones-sunglasses combo a more attractive option for the holiday season, but you need to send in your order right now for two reasons — the offer may end at any moment, and you’ll want to get it shipped immediately so that it will arrive on time.

