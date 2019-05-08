The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is $200 off on Amazon right now

Share

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is one of our top soundbar choices for 2019, especially for its sleek overall design. And now, you can pick up this great soundbar for $200 off retail on Amazon, or just $499. So if you’re looking to upgrade your 4K TV beyond its built-in speaker, this sale makes it a solid time to do so.

While it is aging a bit — we reviewed the original SoundTouch 300 almost two years ago — Bose’s future-forward design aesthetic with generally overall positive performance still makes it a good choice. Its high output capabilities allow it to produce great sound over a large area, and the bass output is especially impressive for a soundbar of its size.

The new version of the SoundTouch 300 also incorporates Alexa support, so this is a real easy way to bring smart assistants into your living room or family room. It also supports both Dolby and DTS surround decoding, as well as the ability to add in rear-surround speakers.

We’d certainly recommend doing so, and Bose’s Virtually Invisible 300 Wireless Surround Speakers are the speakers you’ll want to get. Those are available on Amazon for $299. While not on sale, if you snag these at the same time you pick up the SoundTouch 300, it would be like getting them for only $99.

Are there a few negatives? Sure: our reviewers found vocals in music sounded a bit too thin, and only two inputs are a bit restricting. However for the most typical uses of a soundbar — television and movie watching — this soundbar will do great, and combined with the surround speakers we recommended above, even better.

If the SoundTouch 300 is too expensive for your blood, we have another ongoing soundbar deal that might interest you. Vizio’s 5.1 home theater soundbar system is still on sale for $200 on Amazon, and a great low-cost alternative.

Sure, the sound quality pales in comparison to the SoundTouch 300, but it still performs better than just about any other low-end soundbar on the market. The fact that you get an entire surround sound system and not just the soundbar itself makes it all the more better.

Looking for even more great deals? We’ve found 4K TV deals, Apple AirPods alternatives, and more.