Bowflex, NordicTrack home gym equipment discounted for Memorial Day

We might be stuck at home nowadays but that gives us the perfect chance to achieve our fitness goals. If you’re planning on furnishing your home gym then you can definitely look forward to Best Buy and Dick’s Memorial Day sales. They have Nordic Track’s GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike along with Bowflex’s BXT6 Treadmill, BXE216 Elliptical, and the Max Trainer M8 Elliptical with up to $800 in savings.

NordicTrack GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike — $600, was $800

If you’re looking to tone up with low-impact gym equipment, the NordicTrack GX 2.7 Exercise Bike is a solid bet that would help you trim a couple of inches from the waist while keeping your heart rate up. It is also beneficial for those who want to stretch out their back and build muscles on their legs. And if you want to push yourself a little more, you can sign up for a virtual coach as this upright exercise bike is iFit-ready.

You’ll sure be feeling the burn as you sweat those calories off as you choose through a variety of 20 onboard programs and 20 resistance levels, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay cool for the summer. NordicTrack’s GX 2.7 exercise bike has a built-in AutoBreeze workout fan that adjusts according to your current intensity. And so as not to forget the importance of hydrating, you can place your water jug on its bottle holder. You’re also promised a cushy seat and ergonomic pedals with adjustable straps so that you feel comfy and secure throughout the duration of your workout.

It features a 5-inch multicolor LCD display that allows you to focus and track your progress, as well as an EKG grip pulse on both handlebars that accurately monitors your heart rate. You can even plug in your device and sync it with the speakers to breeze through workouts while listening to your favorite jam. Don’t worry about disrupting anyone as NordicTrack’s Gx 2.7 is a smooth and quiet ride that can get you inches closer to your fitness goal.

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill — $1200, was $1800

Don’t worry about not having the space to get fit. Bowflex’s BXT6 treadmill is foldable and easy to stow with built-in transportation wheels. You’ll even be able to immerse yourself digitally in virtual races, stunning trails, and three free courses with the integrated media rack. It is matched up with a 7.5-inch LCD screen that logs your progress and a Bluetooth compatible speaker so you can take your tunes along with you. And on the off chance, your gadget is low on battery, you can simply plug it in its charging port.

As for performance, you won’t be missing out on nine pre-programmed workouts and tracking for up to two users. It also comes with a fan and is contact and telemetry enabled to measure your heart rate. It also has a Comfort Tech deck cushioning system so as not to cause unwanted injury to your knees and joints as you run.

Bowflex BXE216 Elliptical — $1800, was $2600

To keep you motivated and focused, Bowflex’s BXE216 Elliptical can be linked to the Explore the World app that automatically adjusts your speed as you zoom through virtual courses. You’ll certainly be able to view it comfortably through its 9-inch full-color backlit LCD display. You’re instantly set with 11 programs and you sure can share the joy of working out with guaranteed connectivity for up to four users.

The elliptical comes with a built-in fan and water holder to help keep the heat off you. The 25 resistance levels would be challenging your endurance already, Bowflex at least makes it easy on you to adjust angle and impact resistance with the Switch Select Pedal system and all the necessary controls within reach. There are two CHR-handgrip sensors on both handles too that syncs to the included chest strap to monitor your heart rate, too.

Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical — $2100, was $2200

Another elliptical we’re welcoming into the mix is the Bowflex Max Trainer M8. Like the BXE216, you can have access to the Explore the World app but this time, you can also create custom workouts, get friendly virtual coaching, and real-time feedback through the included free two-month trial of JRNY app subscription. You can, by all means, encourage the family to work out with the same capacity to accommodate up to four users.

The Max Trainer M8 has dual-mode LED/LCD screens that allow you to keep tabs on your activity rate as well as contact heart rate grips to account for your beats per minute as you switch through its 20 resistance levels. Your comfort is of utmost priority, too, as Bowflex integrated a bottle holder, multiple position grips, and sports performance pedals into its design. It also features a magnetic media rack to keep your device secure throughout your workout.

