Canon, Epson, and HP printers on sale for as low as $40

Although most of our documents have gone digital, there are still plenty of occasions that warrant a need for physical copies. Whether you’re working from home, homeschooling your children, or both, a printer will come in handy when the need to print worksheets for kids or important files for work comes. We’ve compiled here some models from trustworthy brands Canon, Epson, and HP, all of which are discounted below $100. Jump on these printer deals now and score up to 50% off.

Canon Pixma MG3620 — $40, was $80

Anyone on the market for a no-frills, affordable printer will find love with the Canon Pixma MG3620. This model is Wi-Fi compatible so you can print from anywhere around the house without having to worry about the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Wireless printing through mobile devices is also made possible thanks to the Canon Print app2, AirPrint3, Mopria4, and Google Cloud Print.5.

The Pixma MG3620 is a bit slow at printing text documents especially when you turn on the Quiet Mode. By contrast, it’s fast at printing graphics and colored copies. Nonetheless, print quality for both text and graphics is impressive. Text printed on both standard and inkjet paper looks sharp, heavy, and book-worthy, while colored copies are rich, bold, and sharp. The printer is also capable of duplex printing and does it lighter to prevent the ink from peeking through the other side of the paper. Its paper feed tray has a capacity of 100 sheets.

In addition to printing, the Canon Pixma MG3620 is also capable of scanning and copying. Its scanning capacity is so good and can capture a 600-dpi image of a photo in around 40 seconds, which is faster than other printers in the same range. Copying rate is also fast, but you have to bear pressing the Copy button repeatedly when making multiple copies. There’s no automatic document feeder (ADF) for scanning and copying multi-page documents or an LCD control panel for running standalone operations, though. But all in all, these are non-issues if you’re just planning on using it for basic purposes.

Enjoy the convenience and simplicity of the Canon Pixma MG3620 all-in-one printer in your home. Target has it on sale right now for $40, or 50% below the standard retail price.

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 — $60, was $100

The WF-2850 is a compact and reliable performer that’s perfect for efficient home printing. It can connect directly to a Windows or MacOS PC with a USB cable, but you’ll surely benefit from its Wi-Fi compatibility that makes it easier for you to print straight from your iPad, iPhone, or Android device. Hands-free printing is also possible, allowing you to print projects, documents, and even your to-do and shopping lists just by using your voice. Usage is made even more convenient with a 2.4-inch LCD display in place which ensures simple setup and smooth navigation of settings.

When it comes to printing capacity, this device will not slow you down. Black-and-white printing is estimated at 10 images per minute, while color printing is at 4.5 images per minute. The printer does it all without sacrificing on performance, ensuring professional-grade results on documents, reports, proposals, and more. Auto two-sided printing is supported as well for your further convenience. The paper feed tray can accommodate 100 sheets for lesser paper reloads and maximum productivity.

The Epson WF-2850 also has copying, scanning, and fax capabilities up its sleeves. A 30-page automatic document feeder means you don’t have to keep manually replacing each page, whether you’re printing, copying, scanning, or faxing multi-page documents. Get this printer now on Target at a discounted price of $60. That’s a tidy savings of $40.

HP LaserJet Pro M15w — $89, was $109

This HP printer is a great pick for those have a limited home office space or a small desk. Its size is comparable to that of a shoebox and carries built-in wireless capabilities that you can count on for convenient printing. This lets you access, print, and share resources on a network or hook up mobile devices directly through the printer through Wi-Fi Direct. You can even use the HP Smart app for easy device setup, to print from your mobile device, and to print from cloud storage systems like iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive. The printer has Auto-on/Auto-Off technology intelligence as well so it turns off automatically when not in use.

Where this printer really shines is in fast printing. Its wireless black-and-white laser printing can churn up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as quickly as 8.1 seconds. The tradeoff, however, is print quality as it suffers quite a bit in resolution restrictions. There’s no scanner on this model as well, although the companion app lets you use your smartphone camera to both scan documents and print them immediately, wirelessly.

If printing speed matters to you above all else, the HP LaserJet Pro M15w is the ideal printer for you. Order it now on Target for only $89 and score $20 in savings.

