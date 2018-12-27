Share

The Apple Watch is arguably the best smartwatch on the market right now, and for good reason. It comes with fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, and even waterproofing. It’s so good, in fact, that people are still buying the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 despite there being a brand-new model on the market right now.

Though Apple Watches come with a lot of great features, what makes them so versatile is the ability to accessorize them to fit your lifestyle. Whether you’re using it for swimming, running, or just as an extension of your iPhone, there are hundreds of great strap options to choose from.

Though there are some straps that can cost you upward of $100, we’ve found some of the best Apple Watch straps on Amazon for under $25. If you’re ready to upgrade your smartwatch with something a little more suited to you, here are 4 great options.

Made with high-quality stainless steel, this strap is pretty much as durable as chainmail — with the benefit of being more comfortable. It fits the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, and Series 1, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility if you’re sporting an older model. With the magnetic closure clasp, you can easily adjust the length to whatever your wrist size may be. The image above shows the iridescent version of this strap, but it also comes in a wide variety of other colors you can choose from.

This stainless steel strap is currently just $13 on Amazon. However, some of the other models are as low as $10 right now.

Buy Now

If you aren’t happy with the classic plastic sports band that comes with the Apple Watch, there are plenty of more natural options out there. This leather strap is comfortable to the touch and stylish to look at. Made from 100 percent genuine leather, it’s got a completely different aesthetic than any of the other bands on this list. With stainless steel buckles and connectors, it’s sturdy where you need it to be and soft where it touches your wrist.

This leather Apple Watch strap is currently just $15 on Amazon. You can choose from a variety of other colors, including red, blue, black, and pink.

Buy Now

There are a lot of different uses for a smartwatch, but if adventure is your calling, then you need a strap that can handle it. This rugged strap is made of tough and durable woven nylon bands. It’s soft, breathable, flexible, and water resistant. Inspired by military bands, this watch strap is built to withstand a lot of action without sacrificing all-day comfort. It’s also compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and all older models.

You can pick up this nylon strap from just $22 on Amazon, and if you don’t like the color, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

Buy Now

While the majority of Apple Watch straps on the market today are focused on a mixture of fashion and function, this bracelet is all fashion. Though primarily meant for women looking to accessorize their tech, this Apple Watch bracelet can be worn by anyone who wants their wrist to look as glamorous as they do. Whether you have a rose gold, silver, or black smartwatch, there is a matching bracelet option for each.

You can pick up this Apple Watch bracelet for just $20 on Amazon right now and get your glam on.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, Smartwatch deals, and more from our curated deals page.