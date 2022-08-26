 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

This Co-op Cycles e-bike is over $500 off during the REI Labor Day sale

Nina Derwin
By
Co-op Cycles ebike on a white background.

No one can deny that it is been a wildly hot summer, but as temperatures are sure to cool back down soon, it’s time for many of us to get back out into nature. If that rings true, then there may be no time like the present to buy a new e-bike, and REI has a deal worth checking out. Right now, you can bring home REI’s Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike for only $2,159, saving you $540, or 20%, off the original retail price of $2,699. REI is behind some of the best electric bikes around, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike

With a more powerful Shimano e6100 motor than the previous model, the e2.2 has improved acceleration and better hill climbing capabilities, so you can count on it to remain reliable to take you wherever you wish to travel. The motor is strong and virtually silent, and has three pedal-assist modes plus a walk mode. It also comes with a higher-quality battery that supports the motor and increases the range and fenders. Most importantly, its Shimano hydraulic brakes make sure you have stopping power you can rely on, with more nuance that ever before.

As powerful as the electric details are, the construction is equally impressive. With its low stand-over height design, this bike is easy to get on and off as well as easy to stabilize when you’re on it. With the upright riding position, you have excellent visibility, and the adjustable stem gives you the ability to fine-tune your fit. The bike’s 27.5-inch wheels have a multisurface tread profile that allow you to roll fast on hard pack but also have grip on gravel or dirt roads. It comes in three sizes, so this bike is going to be great for everyone, no matter your height. Use it alongside one of the best cycling apps to truly get the most out of your rides.

At $2,159, it’s pretty hard to pass up the chance to save $540 off the original price of this $2,699 e-bike. If you’re still on the fence, don’t forget to check out our e-bike reviews, but don’t wait too long because this deal won’t last forever.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

This Segway electric scooter is $170 off in Best Buy’s Prime Day sale

A man and woman ride their Segway Ninebot KickScooter Maxes through the city.

This top-rated counter ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day

A man fills a glass with ice from the GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker.

Echelon Stride Treadmill is 15% off in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale

tomtom jumps into the fitness watch pool with runner and multi sport treadmill

Amazon’s Alexa smart night light for kids is 43% off for Prime Day

amazon echo glow review at night

Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

Newegg is having a MASSIVE ABS gaming PC sale

ABS Legend Gaming PC

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $161

A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Instant Pot deals for August 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best HP Envy deals for August 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Back-to-school deal: This fantastic Dell 2-in-1 is $250 off today

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent mode.