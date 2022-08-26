No one can deny that it is been a wildly hot summer, but as temperatures are sure to cool back down soon, it’s time for many of us to get back out into nature. If that rings true, then there may be no time like the present to buy a new e-bike, and REI has a deal worth checking out. Right now, you can bring home REI’s Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike for only $2,159, saving you $540, or 20%, off the original retail price of $2,699. REI is behind some of the best electric bikes around, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike

With a more powerful Shimano e6100 motor than the previous model, the e2.2 has improved acceleration and better hill climbing capabilities, so you can count on it to remain reliable to take you wherever you wish to travel. The motor is strong and virtually silent, and has three pedal-assist modes plus a walk mode. It also comes with a higher-quality battery that supports the motor and increases the range and fenders. Most importantly, its Shimano hydraulic brakes make sure you have stopping power you can rely on, with more nuance that ever before.

As powerful as the electric details are, the construction is equally impressive. With its low stand-over height design, this bike is easy to get on and off as well as easy to stabilize when you’re on it. With the upright riding position, you have excellent visibility, and the adjustable stem gives you the ability to fine-tune your fit. The bike’s 27.5-inch wheels have a multisurface tread profile that allow you to roll fast on hard pack but also have grip on gravel or dirt roads. It comes in three sizes, so this bike is going to be great for everyone, no matter your height. Use it alongside one of the best cycling apps to truly get the most out of your rides.

At $2,159, it’s pretty hard to pass up the chance to save $540 off the original price of this $2,699 e-bike. If you’re still on the fence, don’t forget to check out our e-bike reviews, but don’t wait too long because this deal won’t last forever.

