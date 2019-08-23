REI, Amazon, and Walmart drop prices for electric bikes for Labor Day

Electric bikes serve many purposes, including exercise, cruising, commuting, trail riding, and even basic transportation in villages and cities. Spiking interest in ebikes has resulted in an increase in great discounts. REI, Amazon, and Walmart all have attractive deals on ebikes for Labor Day.

You can find ebikes for $500 to $10,000 with an often bewildering array of styles and purposes. We’ve found the best discounts on ebikes from REI, Amazon, and Walmart and put them all in one place. We also made observations about the best use for the bikes in these deals. Whether you’re buying your first ebike, upgrading, or adding to your collection, these six deals can help you save up to $1,800.

Cannondale Quick NEO ebike – 2019 — $693 off

Cannondale’s Quick NEO Electric Bike is a Class 1 pedal assist mode-only model designed for city use. Like all Cannondales, the Quick NEO is an investment in quality components. This ebike has a Bosch 250-watt mid-drive motor with 50 newton-meters of torque (just under 37 foot-pounds), power that’s available throughout the speed range up to the 20 mph limit. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes should pull you to a quick, controlled stop. The Quick NEO can travel a maximum of 70 miles in Eco mode with a full charge of the Lithium-ion battery. This ebike is best for experienced bicyclists who will use it as their primary mode of transportation.

Normally priced $3,465, the Cannondale Quick NEO Electric Bike is $2,772 during REI’s Labor Day sale. Note that pedals are not included in the purchase price — you’ll need to buy those separately.

Ghost Hybride SlamrS2.7+ electric mountain bike — $1,800 off

The 50-pound Ghost Hybride Slamr S2.7+ electric mountain bike has a Shimano 504-watt lithium-ion battery paired with a Shimano mid-drive electric motor. The Ghost is a Class 1, pedal-assist-only ebike with a 20 mph top speed and a maximum range of 62 miles. The 70 newton-meters of torque (51.6 ft-lbs) is sufficient to crest the steepest grades and pull through the mud. The Ghost is built with rugged off-road bits for power and control, including RockShox front and rear suspension and trail-spec hydraulic brakes. This purpose-built ebike is right for experienced mountain biking. Pedals are not included.

Normally priced at $6,000, the Ghost Hybride Slamr S2.7+ is $4,200 during this sale. If you want a powerful electric mountain bike with extra range, this is an opportunity for a significant savings from the usual list price.

Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bike Beach Snow Bicycle 26-inch 4.0 inch Fat Tire ebike 500W 36V/12AH Electric Mountain Bicycle with Shimano 7 Speeds Lithium Battery Black/Orange/Blue — $87 off

The Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bike is a versatile ecruiser set up for riding on the beach, in snow, and on moderate trails as well as smooth-surfaced roads. The Ecotric’s 4-inch wide air-filled tires will soften the ride as you travel on and switch between surface types. A 36-volt 12-AH battery powers the bike’s 500-watt electric motor hub drive up to 20 mph. The Ecotric is a Class 2 bike with throttle control to ride without pedaling up to 20 mph. According to the manufacturer, you can get up to 23 mph using the throttle with pedal assistance. Maximum range without pedaling is 19 to 25 miles, so you should be able to ride 35 to 40 miles with moderate-effort pedaling. Mechanical disc brakes for stopping the Ecotric’s 58-pound weight aren’t as strong as hydraulic brakes, but much better than the V-type and caliper brakes used on some ebikes. Overall, the Ecotric is a basic, all-purpose fat-tire ebike for casual use.

Usually $999, the Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bike is discounted to $912 during this sale. If you’re looking for a non-demanding ebike at a low-to-moderate price point, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Nakto 26-inch adult ebike — $350 off

The Nakto 26-inch adult ebike is available with a crossbar or step-through design for the same price. Other than the higher or lower bar, the two models are identical, including components and cost. Intended for casual everyday use in a city or village, the Nakto comes standard with a front basket, rear rack, chain guard, front and rear lights, horn, and front and rear fenders. You can ride the Class 2 Nakto three ways: with no power assistance, in pedal-assist mode, and with throttle control only. Maximum speed with the Nakto’s 250-watt hub drive motor and 36-volt, 10 Ah battery is 20 mph and the maximum range 25 miles with pedal assistance. Recharging takes three to four hours. This bike has a cantilever front suspension and a fixed tail. Standard bicycle brakes on this bike are less powerful than disc brakes used with many other ebikes, so you should use caution while braking. The Nakto comes partly disassembled with the front wheel and handlebar removed for shipping.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Nakto 26-inch adult ebike is just $650 during this sale. If you want an ebike for casual use around town, this is a chance to buy the Nakto at a discounted price.

Hyper E-ride Electric Bike — $400 off

The Hyper E-ride is another basic, general-purpose ebike. The E-Ride has a 26-inch frame with a 36-volt, 7.8 Ah Lithium-ion battery that drives a 250-watt rear hub-drive electric motor to a 20 mph top speed and a maximum 20-mile range in pedal-assist mode. The battery drives a 250-watt rear hub-drive electric motor. The E-Ride has a front suspension and uses bicycle-style V-brakes front and rear.

Ordinarily $998, the Hyper E-ride Electric Bike is just $598 during this sale. If you want a general-purpose e-bike for very casual use, the E-Ride is a reasonable candidate at the sale price.

Schwinn Monroe Electric Bicycle — $701 off

The Schwinn Monroe 250 electric bicycle differs from a typical road bicycle mainly with the addition of its 36-volt, 10.6 Ah, 400-watt battery and 250-watt Bafang hub drive electric motor. The Schwinn has a maximum 20 MPH top speed with pedal assistance and a handlebar-mounted thumb throttle. You don’t need to shift with the Monroe 250’s single gear, which simplifies operation. Schwinn does not specify a travel range, but based on the battery size, we estimate a maximum range of 20 to 25 miles, depending on speed, incline, rider weight, and road surface. With this model’s bicycle-style caliper brakes and a rigid front fork, it’s not built for hard riding, and you should be careful to allow braking room.

Instead of the usual $1,499 price, the Schwinn Monroe 250 is cut to just $798 during this sale. If you want a mild electric-power conversion for a regular single-speed bicycle, this ebike is about as close as you can get.

