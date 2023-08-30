 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get up to $300 off these gorgeous air purifiers in the Molekule Labor Day sale

Briley Kenney
By
Molekule Air Mini+ air purifier on kitchen counter
Molekule

This content was produced in partnership with Molekule.

Air purifiers will keep the indoor air quality inside your home or apartment healthy, but also will help remove odors from pets and break down other pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, and allergens. But while they are an excellent addition to any household, they’re not typically adorned with stylish designs to match modern decor. More specifically, they can be an eyesore. That’s not the case with Molekule’s quaint yet effective air purifiers. Here’s the best part, though. As part of the Molekule Labor Day sale, you can save $300 on the Air Pro and $75 on the Air Mini+, the brand’s two most popular devices. These are intelligent air purifiers with app controls that employ PECO-HEPA filtration.

As you may know, true HEPA filters remove 99.97% of particles and pollutants, even at a microscopic level. But Molekule’s PECO technology destroys what HEPA leaves behind, providing three layers of protection through light-activated treatments and more. The PECO tech eliminates organic pollutants and works alongside a carbon layer to remove extra odors and gases. In other words, the Air Pro or Air Mini+ will leave your house smelling fresh and your lungs feeling fresh, especially if you suffer from asthma or allergies. Those Labor Day deals will only be available until September 5th, so don’t waste time if you’re interested.

Why you should shop the Molekule Labor Day sale

Molekule Air Pro air purifier standing lifestyle image
Molekule

For starters, these air purifiers look good, like really, really good. They resemble a modern freestanding speaker or sculpture with round designs and a sleek, minimalistic finish. The Air Mini+ covers up to 250 square feet and is small enough to rest on a bureau, nightstand, or table. It’s also Apple HomeKit-enabled to work with Siri and your other Apple smart home devices. The Air Pro, on the other hand, offers coverage for up to 1000 square feet, and is suitable for large to medium homes or even a business or office.

Related

Molekule’s air purifiers offer real-time monitoring and coverage with slightly different operating modes. The , for example, includes a single auto-protect mode that will measure pollutants and particle levels in real time, which can all be monitored through the Molekule app. That information offers an expanded air history over time, allowing you to see how healthy your home’s air quality is and how it has improved.

The , with its increased coverage, includes two auto-protect modes that capture particles, destroy pollutants, and remove odors automatically. Via the Molekule app, the system can also track up to six pollutant types in real-time with a touchscreen interface on the device itself to configure settings and more. It automatically reacts to chemicals and particulate matter to keep the local environment fresh and safe. Molekule’s air purifiers destroy the “widest range of pollutants” compared to other purifiers and systems. Some of those contaminants are pollen, dust mites, pet dander, viruses, gases from smoke, mold, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and beyond.

They use disposable Tri-Power filters from Molekule, which you can reorder for auto-delivery every six months as recommended. You can also order those filters separately on your own time if you so desire.

Thanks to the Molekule Labor Day sale, you can save on the perfect air purifier model for your home or business. The Air Mini+ is just $285 right now, down from $360 usually. The Air Pro is discounted to $715 instead of its original $1,015 price. That’s $75 and $300 in savings, respectively, and the deal will remain available until September 5th, when they’ll be gone. Go ahead and pursue cleaner, fresher air. You and your family deserve it, and you don’t need to get an ugly air purifier to achieve it either — Molekule’s systems are gorgeous.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Herman Miller-style office chair is $300 off at Walmart
The Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair next to a desk.

One of the best office chair deals at the moment is ideal for anyone who covets owning a Herman Miller chair but can't afford the high prices involved. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair for $100 when its usual price is $400. A chunky saving of $300 makes this a steal of a deal. It looks great and promises to be super supportive. Let's take a look at what else you may wish to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair
If you can't afford one of the best office chairs, the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair should suit your needs while keeping your bank balance happy. It's designed to provide three support points including your back, hips, and hands. With proper lumbar support, it has adjustable height and 360-degree free rotation so you can get things just how you like them. The armrests are also adjustable so you get strong stability at all times.

Read more
Amazon just sliced $150 off these popular Dyson air purifiers
The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan in a room with a man.

If you're searching for air purifier deals, there's no better source right now than Amazon because the retailer is offering discounts on a pair of products by Dyson -- the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for $499, for savings of $151 on its original price of $650, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 for $600, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $750. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of either of these Dyson deals though, because sales involving the brand's products always sell out quickly.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 -- $499, was $650

Air purifiers don't create cooling effects, according to our tips on how to make the most of your smart air purifier, but Dyson devices are the exception. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 projects more than 77 gallons of air per second for cooling airflow, while being 20% quieter than the previous model and offering a night mode for less noise to not disturb light sleepers. The air purifier senses and analyzes your air, then removes all pollutants and traps them using advanced HEPA filtration that's easy and quick to change. You can monitor and control your air quality through the MyDyson app, though you can also use smart home devices that are powered by Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Home. The air purifier also offers adjustable oscillation of up to 350 degrees that releases the purified air to all parts of the room where you decide to place it.

Read more
Best Sony TV deals: Get the Bravia XR for $300 off right now
Sony Z8H TV

It's no secret that if you're looking for high-end TV deals, you'll find Sony featured heavily. As one of the best TV brands, you simply can't go wrong with buying a Sony TV. They might carry a premium price but they also come with higher quality builds and features that, to many, are well worth the cost. But because they can be pricey, we want to help you save some money, so we've picked out some of the best Sony TV deals going on right now. Below, you'll see what the discount is along with why the TV is worth your time and money. Remember, these deals are popular, so you may need to be fast to avoid missing out.
Sony 50-inch X77L Series LED 4K Google TV -- $498, was $530

This Sony TV is proof you don't have to empty your wallet or bank account to get a quality TV. It's a Google TV powered smart TV, with access to dozens of streaming apps right out of the box. But it's also powered by the Sony 4K Processor X1 for lifelike picture immersion and upscaling, as well as Sony PS5 exclusive features -- like compatibility with auto HDR tone mapping and an optimized game mode.

Read more