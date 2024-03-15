 Skip to main content
MacBook sale: Get up to $700 off the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

If you’ve been waiting for MacBook deals on the latest versions of the Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro, you should check out the discounts that you can get from Best Buy’s MacBook sale. There are a dozen models on sale, with prices starting at $899 and savings of up to $700. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — Apple’s devices almost always get sold out quickly whenever their prices get slashed. Check out our recommendations below or browse through all the available deals — either way, you need to move fast.

What to buy in Best Buy’s MacBook sale

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s MacBook sale is the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is instead of $999 for $100 in savings. You can also get the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for a , for savings of $300 on its original price of $1,299, and the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD also , with the same $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,299.

The largest discount in Best Buy’s MacBook sale involves the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, as it’s $700 off for a from $2,099. For a more powerful laptop, you can go for the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is following a $150 discount on its original price of $1,599.

In addition to these discounts, Best Buy is offering the chance to get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for if you trade in an eligible MacBook. The value of the MacBook that you’ll trade in will depend on its age and condition, but this is an excellent way of scoring savings on the latest model while also getting rid of your current device.

Get yourself a new MacBook by taking advantage of Best Buy’s MacBook sale, which probably won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s laptops. If you want to get any of the models on sale for their lowered prices, or if you’re thinking about trading in your current MacBook, you need to hurry because the offers may expire at any moment. Complete your transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out.

