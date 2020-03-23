Stuck inside? Save up to 80% during the REI Co-op Sale

With people hunkering down in their homes and businesses closing across the country, more than a few people are bummed that they have to stay inside just as the weather is warming up. REI is one such company that has temporarily closed the doors of its retail locations nationwide, but to soften the blow a bit (and maybe to give you something to do while you’re sitting at home), it’s running a big online sale right now on all sorts of outdoor gear and clothing with discounts of up to 80%.
The REI Co-op sale features a ton of price cuts on all sorts of REI-branded gear, but Co-op members can also enjoy a large handful of exclusive deals on other items from brands like The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and Sea to Summit. Whether you’re after some new clothes, bags, accessories, outerwear, or adventure gear, the REI Co-op sale has a bit of just about everything marked down right now, so there’s sure to be something to whet your appetite for the great outdoors — and we’ve scooped up the best picks of the lot right here:
REI Co-op Clothing and Activewear
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket – Women’s — $67 (was $90)
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket – Men’s — $67 (was $90)
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Shorts – Men’s — $34 (was $45)
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits T-Shirt – Men’s — $19 (was $25)
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits T-Shirt – Women’s — $19 (was $25)
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Half-Zip Shirt – Men’s — $37 (was $50)
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Tights – Women’s — $52 (was $70)
- REI Co-op Trailsmith Shorts – Women’s — $49 (was $55)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 – Men’s — $75 (was $100)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 – Women’s — $75 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Lightweight Base Layer Long-Sleeve Crew Top – Women’s — $30 (was $40)
- REI Co-op Coolmax EcoMade Ultralight Tech Hiking Crew Socks — $12 (was $16)
- REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0 – Men’s — $97 (was $129)
- REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0 – Women’s — $97 (was $129)
REI Co-op Tents and Outdoor Gear
- REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent —$172 (was $229)
- REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent — $352 (was $499)
- REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag – Men’s — $75 (was $379)
- REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag – Men’s — $75 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Trail Hut 2 Tent with Footprint — $149 (was $199)
- REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Boss Chair — $45 (was $80)
- REI Co-op Backpacker Low Gaiters — $34 (was $45)
- REI Co-op Trailbreak Trekking Poles – Pair — $45 (was $60)
- REI Co-op Multi Towel — $12 (was $22)
- REI Co-op Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle – 24 oz. — $32 (was $45)
- REI Co-op Camp Roll Table — $48 (was $75)
- REI Co-op Camp Xtra Chair — $45 (was $60)
REI Co-op Bags and Accessories
- REI Co-op Roadtripper Print Duffel – 60L — $37 (was $55)
- REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack — $41 (was $55)
- REI Co-op Commuter Pack — $67 (was $90)
- REI Co-op Link Seat Pack — $60 (was $80)
- REI Co-op Trailbreak 60 Pack – Men’s — $112 (was $149)
- REI Co-op Trailbreak 60 Pack – Women’s — $112 (was $149)
- REI Co-op Link 15L Hydration Pack – 2 Liters — $75 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Vented Explorer Hat — $30 (was $40)
- REI Co-op Polartec Power Stretch Gloves — $26 (was $35)
- REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler — $26 (was $35)
- Beyonder Rolling Luggage – 22-inch — $172 (was $229)
- Beyonder Tote — $75 (was $99)
REI Co-op Members-Only Deals
- Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket – Women’s — $154 (was $220)
- Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket – Men’s — $154 (was $220)
- The North Face TKA 100 Colorblocked Full-Zip Hoodie – Men’s — $56 (was $75)
- The North Face Hikesteller Parka – Women’s — $97 (was $129)
- Sea to Summit Ultralight Air Mat Sleeping Pad — $75 (was $110)
- Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Pillow — $28 (was $43)
- Sea to Summit Trailhead ThII 30 Sleeping Bag — $90 (was $149)
- Lowa Ferrox Pro GTX Low Hiking Shoes – Women’s — $130 (was $185)
- Lowa Ferrox Pro GTX Hiking Shoes – Men’s — $130 (was $185)
- Camp Chef Everest 2X High-Pressure Stove — $91 (was $130)
- Perception Sound 9.5 Kayak with Paddle — $365 (was $469)
- Eno DoubleNest Hammock — $42 (was $70)
REI retail stores closed temporarily starting on Friday, March 20 are set to re-open on Friday, March 27 (barring any changes in the meantime), but the REI Co-op sale will run until Monday, April 6. Along with access to the exclusive deals listed above, REI Co-op members can also take an extra 20% off of one select REI Outlet item with the checkout code MEMPERKS2020 for the duration of the sale.
