Save up to $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 today

Different versions of one of Samsung’s current-generation smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, is on sale from Best Buy with discounts of up to $80, so if you’ve had your eye on the wearable device, now’s the perfect time to buy it. The cheapest model — 43mm, Bluetooth — is going for $340, down $60 from its original price of $400. You’re going to have to be quick if you want the savings though, as there’s no telling how long stocks will last due to its popularity. These smartwatch deals may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so don’t waste any time in shopping these offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the best premium smartwatch for Android, according to our roundup of the best smartwatches. You’ll get an extremely comfortable fit on your wrist that will allow you to wear the smartwatch 24/7. This will allow you to maximize its comprehensive health and fitness tracking features, which include step tracking, workout tracking for dozens of types of physical activities, body fat measurements, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and ECG.

In our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the other device in Samsung’s current generation of smartwatches, the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic begin with a design that looks more like a traditional watch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also features a stainless steel case for a more professional look, and it brings back the rotating bezel for navigating its menus.

No matter which variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic you choose to buy, you’ll be getting amazing value with Best Buy’s discounts. The most affordable model with a 43mm screen and Bluetooth connectivity is down to $340 from $400 for savings of $60, while the most expensive model with a 47mm screen and LTE connectivity is down to $400 from $80, for savings of $80. The prices of these versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

