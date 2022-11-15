This content was produced in partnership with Woot!

You may be all stocked up on electronics and gadgets, but what about the essentials? Do you need any spare chargers? Any USB hubs to connect multiple devices? Honestly, many of these things are so useful, and you don’t realize just how much until you need them. Well, the good news is that Woot! is offering some crazy deals on tech gear right now. More specifically, you can get up to 75% off select items while the Woot tech essentials sale is live, until November 30. There are wireless earbuds, charging cables, tempered glass screen protectors, and much more — and you’ll get an additional $2 off the sale price at checkout when you use code TECHWOOT. For example, the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is on sale for $18, normally $34, which is already saving you an excellent 47% off. But when you use that code, the price drops down to $16. It would make a fantastic gift for the artist in your life — they can digitize their notes and artwork while wiping clean the notebook to reuse over and over, wasting far less paper. If you’re interested, you can shop the sale below, or keep reading to see our top picks.

Before diving in, here are some things to note. First, because of how Woot! works the available items are subject to change. Once they sell out, they’re gone, and so some items might not be available. Next, the coupon code provided is only valid for one use per customer until December 31, 2022.

Without further ado, here are some of the excellent deals available at Woot! for its tech essentials sale:

Wage gaming headsets — $6 to $8

These headsets are compatible with PC and all gaming consoles. They connect via a universal wired 3.5mm connection and have a built-in directional flip-to-mute boom microphone. Powerful 50mm audio drivers give you a punchy bass while playing, or talking. The ultra-soft ear cushions are great for long gaming sessions. There are two models to choose from before checking out, including Universal and Pro.

Nokia Power true wireless earbuds — $10, was $15

For the price, you absolutely cannot beat these Nokia wireless earbuds. You get up to 150 hours of play thanks to the charging case. They’re waterproof, have a built-in mic for hands-free calling, and offer crystal-clear sound with enhanced bass. They connect via the Bluetooth 5.0 wireless standard, so they’ll work with most, if not all, modern devices.

Samsung USB-C to USB-C cable (3-pack) — $12, was $45

It’s always good to have an extra charging cable handy, or two, or three — like you get with this Samsung set. They feature a reversible USB-C connector that’s easy to plug in, and they also support up to 5-amp charging output for fast-charging support. Cord lengths are all 1-meter or approximately 3.3-feet.

Rocketbook Core smart reusable notebook — $16, was $34

Even with a great tablet and stylus, it’s hard to beat the tactile feel of taking notes on traditional pen and paper. Unfortunately, if you go the traditional route you’ll also be wasting a lot of paper unless you have this Rocketbook. It’s reusable, and you can wipe the ink right off the page. But before you do, all your notes, sketches, and on-page content can be digitized through the mobile app. You can then store and share those notes with Google Drive, iCloud, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, and much more. Sophisticated AI also helps you title and classify your notes so you can search them easier.

Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe — $26, was $59

This finished European leather wallet snaps right to the back of your iPhone thanks to MagSafe. It even works, and stacks, on top of clear or silicone cases, provided they’re MagSafe compatible. It’s also shielded to keep two to three credit cards safe. It works with several models, including iPhone 13, and 12, and their many variations.

Don’t miss the Woot! tech essentials sale

Of course, there are a few other items worth checking out if nothing we mentioned catches your eye. You’ll want to head on over to Woot! and browse the gear yourself in that case.

