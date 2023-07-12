 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Woot! Best of Tech sale: Our top picks, like smart tech, Nintendo Switch, more

Briley Kenney
By

While the Prime Day 2023 libations have officially kicked off, and there are a lot of deals to sift through, we thought now would be the perfect time to mention that you can check out other retailers for some excellent deals. For example, Woot! is having a big sale on electronics right now, dubbed the , which includes some great prices on smart home gear, headphones, audio players — like record players — game consoles, and much more. There’s so much on sale that it’s best if you just took a look for yourself, but of course, we’ve also gathered up some of our favorites below. The sale lasts from July 12 up until July 15, but these deals can sell out, so if you’re interested, head on over before they’re all gone.

Ring Stick Up Cam 3rd Gen (Amazon Refurbished) — $40, was $90

This weather-resistant security camera offers two-way talk, so you can converse with whoever is on the other side of the live feed, plus it works with Amazon’s Alexa. You can easily install it using either battery power or plugging into an outlet and then connecting to your local WiFi. That allows you to watch over your entire home and property remotely from the Ring app.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Home Hub (Amazon Refurbished) — $40, was $100

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

Cheaper than even what Amazon is offering — currently $55 new — Woot! has the Amazon Refurbished Echo 4th Gen smart home speaker, which doubles as a hub, for an incredible discount. As you might expect, the speaker works with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, to allow you to play music, shop with your voice, control smart home devices, and much more.

Related

Victrola 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player — $50, was $155

Victrola 50s retro Bluetooth record player in black

This amazing record player is a healthy blend of retro function and style and modern technology. It plays vinyl (records), MP3s, CDs, has an AM/FM radio, auxiliary port, and also supports wireless Bluetooth. Basically, if you can play it, this thing offers an opportunity to listen to it. You don’t need any stereo equipment or extra gear, either. Here’s the best part: As part of the Best of Tech sale, it’s discounted heavily down from its full price, and it’s brand new.

Nintendo Switch OLED Japanese Model (NEW) — $300, was $350

White Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo’s iconic Switch game console needs no introduction. For the Best of Tech sale, Woot! currently has a brand new model discounted, albeit in the Japanese version. It comes with the gorgeous OLED display, added to the latest Switch model, plus the Joy-Con controllers — and gamepad holder — and charging dock, so you can play anywhere or connect it to your TV to play on the big screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
All the best gaming PC Prime Day deals you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Tablet Deals

If you don't know how to build a PC from scratch, then going for a pre-built one from one of the big manufacturers is a relatively safe bet. Luckily, we're seeing several deals this Prime Day across several retailers, not just Amazon, so you have lots of options to pick from.
Our Favorite Prime Day Gaming PC Deal

While there are a lot of great Prime Day PC deals to take advantage of; this may very well be one of our favorites. That's not necessarily because the specs are amazing, but because the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $399 gives it surprisingly good value. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD RX6400 graphics card, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 Super, admittedly not one of the best GPUs and was originally intended for laptops, but it will still let you do some indie and casual gaming. It might also let you play some of the more popular free-to-play games optimized for low-end machines, such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Read more
We love Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 tablet, and it’s 35% off right now
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

If you're looking for a new tablet in this year's Prime Day deals but you haven't found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version's original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we're not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11, which was just rolled out two months ago, is certainly looking like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device's 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content very enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

Read more
This popular, top-rated smart scale is just $21 at Amazon
An Etekcity smart scale with a smartwatch and phone.

If you're starting to take your fitness goals more seriously, you might want to start tracking your weight with a smart scale. If you just don't have a scale and need one, this could be your best option. Right now the Etekcity Smart Scale is only $21 as part of Prime Day deals. That's down 30% from its usual price of $30. This is officially labeled a Prime Day deal, so it will likely end at midnight on July 12. If you need a scale, grab this one before then. If you don't even know why you'd need a smart scale, read on.

Why you should buy the Etekcity Smart Scale
There are two reasons you should buy one of the best smart scales. The first is that it measures a lot more than weight. This Etekcity has the ability to measure 13 different biometrics, including BMI and body fat percentage. It does this with sensors built into the scale. All you have to do is stand on it barefoot. It also has settings for weighing babies and pets, so you can track your toddler's growth spurts and Fido's diet progress.

Read more