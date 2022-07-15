This Alienware gaming laptop is $930 off today

Alienware has always been a big force in the gaming laptop space, and while the last few years have seen a lot of competition from the likes of Asus and others, Alienware can still put out a competitive laptop, as is evidenced by this Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. What makes it even better is that Dell has discounted it down to just $1,500, down from $2,430, which is a whopping $930 discount and worth picking up if you’ve been looking to get a new gaming laptop at a steep discount.

One of the first things most folks will likely be curious about is the GPU, and we’re happy to say that the m15 packs an RTX 3070 under the hood, one of the best graphics cards on the market and something that should easily handle most modern games, even at higher settings. The RTX 3070 powers a 15.6-inch FHD monitor, as opposed to something like a 2K or 4K resolution monitor, which means it’s not going to be strained easily, and you could grab an additional gaming monitor deal with higher resolution and plug it in to get extra oomph out of it. That being said, it can run at a 360Hz refresh rate, so if you want to hit that number, then sticking to FHD might be the best idea, although that should only apply when playing FPS games where frame rates that high matter.

Besides that, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, a solid CPU that complements the RTX 3070 well and means you won’t be regularly running into the limit of your CPU, even with more CPU-intensive games and work. You also get 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most folks and means you won’t have to constantly close down tabs or apps to help with slow performance. Finally, the storage is a 1TB SSD, so not only do you get great speeds for gaming, but there’s also quite a lot of it.

Overall, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition is an excellent version of an already great laptop, and the fact that you can grab it from Dell for just $1,500 — a huge $930 discount — makes it all the better. That being said, if it doesn’t quite fit your needs or budget, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals for something that may work better.

