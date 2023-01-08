 Skip to main content
Save $750 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090

If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, going with a pre-built is an excellent option, and if you want one of the most highly specced desktops on the market, you’ll have a hard time doing better than the Aurora R14. Not only does it comes with an RTX 3090, but it’s Dell has discounted it down to $3,050 from $3,800, which is a whopping $750 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

As we mentioned, the Aurora R14 comes with an RTX 3090, one of the best cards on the market that are only outperformed by some of the RTX 40 series lineup. Regardless, you’ll still be able to push most modern AAA games to 4k and a high refresh rate, potentially even 144Hz, so that you can take advantage of the best gaming monitor deals. Besides that, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, one of the best on the market, and will allow you to do any CPU-heavy tasks, from simulation games to productivity work like video or audio editing. Also, it’s well suited for streaming to Twitch or Youtube if you’d like to go down that route.

The Aurora R14 also has a whopping 64GB of DDR4 RAM, which might be a bit overkill for most folks, but it’s still going to give you a lot of space to open apps and browser tabs, so you do not constantly have to manage stuff. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD boot drive and a 1TB HDD to work with, so even if you play tons of modern games, you won’t have to constantly delete games, at least not for a while. As if all of that wasn’t enough, Dell throws in a copy of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a fun little superhero RPG.

Overall, while the Aurora R14 is expensive, it has some of the best specs on the market, if not the best, that you’ll find on a pre-built gaming desktop. The $750 discount from Dell makes it at least more affordable, especially considering that it would buy you a considerably good GPU or CPU all on its own. But, of course, the Aurora R14 is still a bit too pricey for you, be sure to check out these gaming PC deals for some alternatives.

