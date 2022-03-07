Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is $469 off for a limited time only

When seeking out the best gaming laptop deals, you’re looking for something a bit different from regular laptop deals. The hardware involved in having a good gaming laptop is different from regular laptops so it’s important to consult specific deals for the purpose. While we have the best Dell laptop deals neatly lined up, if you’re looking to save big on a Dell G15 gaming laptop, we have the offer for you. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $750. A huge saving of $469, the laptop is normally priced at $1,219, so you’re sure of a great deal here. Snap it up fast though. Dell offers rarely stick around and you won’t want to miss out on such a great savings.

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a range of great specifications for the price. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory. Maybe best of all is its 512GB of SSD storage so you can store plenty of games without a problem. It’s those little things that remind you that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there. In addition, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to ensure it can keep up with the latest games. A 15.6-inch full HD display further helps because it has a refresh rate of 120Hz. That means it can keep up with fast moving action without any risk of motion blur or other issues.

Other useful features keep on coming. For instance, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop incorporates an Alienware-inspired thermal design that offers dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop so that dissipation is far better and you get optimal cooling. Such great cooling also means improved power and the hardware runs more efficiently. It also has Game Shift technology so you can give your system a turbo-boost when needed.

Well designed in every way, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is normally priced at $1,219. Right now though, you can snap it up for just $750, saving you $469 on the usual price. A huge savings, this offer won’t last forever. If you’re keen to enjoy a gaming laptop for less, snap it up now to reap the benefits.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations