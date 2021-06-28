  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is right now

By

Gaming laptops are rarely as cheap as this Dell G3 15 is right now at Dell. At the moment, you can snap it up for just $800, saving you a huge $419 on the usual price. That means you get way more value for your money while still enjoying all the benefits that a gaming laptop brings. If you’re looking to play the latest games while on the move, without breaking the bank, this is the laptop for you. As we’ve come to expect from Dell deals though, stock is sure to be limited so you’ll need to be quick to grab this laptop for such a low price.

The Dell G3 series of laptops has always been very dependable and this Dell G3 15 is no different. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with a 15.6-inch full HD screen. Simply put, that’s everything you could need from a gaming laptop at this price. While it might not be up there with the best gaming laptops out there, it’s fantastic value nonetheless. It has plenty of memory for multi-tasking and fast loading, with sufficient storage for storing plenty of games. The graphics card isn’t the newest any more but it’s still more than capable of running plenty of the latest games without an issue.

Besides the hardware, you also get the benefit of Dell’s expertise with laptop design. That includes a Game Shift mode which maximizes the laptop’s fans speeds to keep your system cool no matter how hard you’re gaming. A dual-fan cooling system will help you out every step of the way here. Despite that, the Dell G3 15 is still slim with a 21.6mm design that means it’s never too bulky to carry around plus it looks good, too.

Normally priced at $1,219, you can buy the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for just $800 right now as part of a strictly time-limited offer at Dell. It’s sure to delight at this price but be quick so you don’t miss out on the amazing offer.

More laptop deals

Not completely sold on the Dell G3 15 laptop or lucky enough to be able to spend more on a gaming laptop? Check out the other gaming laptop deals out there to find the right offer for you. Alternatively, our best laptop deals will help you find something more productivity-focused if you’re not sure about a gaming laptop.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,050
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart
With code '50OFF699'

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$899 $960
It's well-known that Dell makes gaming laptops that punch well above their weight, and this excellent Dell G15 is about the cheapest way to try one of the new RTX 30-series GPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,127 $1,429
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$1,099 $1,499
Equipped with fantastic hardware, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,160 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899
The Evoo gaming laptop pairs a 15-inch 120Hz display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

MSI Stealth 15m Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,200 $1,550
MSI's high-end gaming laptop packs a real punch thanks to its cutting-edge GPU, speedy performance, and spacious storage for all your games and apps. Great power from a great brand.
Buy at Best Buy

MSI Creator 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,999 $2,199
MSI is known for its gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its superb hardware and solid build quality. With a high-end GPU, i7 CPU, and 4K display, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past.
Buy at Amazon

Eluktronics MAX-15 Laptop Bundle (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,499
Along with beefy specs, the Eluktronics MAX-15 laptop bundle comes with a wide mousepad, gaming headset, and wired gaming mouse -- in other words, everything you need to game right out of the box.
Buy at Amazon

Dell G7 17-Inch Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,700
Dell's latest G7 gaming laptop is impressively slim and sleek for a 17-inch gaming computer, yet packs in great performance to give you an edge. It's a great option that won't break the bank.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$799 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$649
This true gaming laptop has the hardware to back it up, along with great build quality, an understated design, and thermals to help keep its cool while you play hard.
Buy at Walmart

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$549
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
Free copy of 'Death Stranding'

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,299
Sporting one of Nvidia's beefy new 30-series GPUs, this MSI gaming laptop is one of the most capable machines you're going to find for this price.
Buy at Newegg
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse

$949 $1,049
If you're looking for a "Goldilocks" gaming laptop that's beefy enough for modern gaming but isn't overkill for your needs and budget, it doesn't get much better at this price than the MSI GF65 Thin.
Buy at Newegg

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,050 $1,100
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GF65 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-52-71K5 Gaming Laptop

$1,787 $2,200
Featuring the 10th generation Intel Core i7--10750H 6-Core Processor with Windows 10 Home, this gaming laptop delivers desktop-caliber gaming you can take wherever you go.
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen 15 (Core i5, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050 $1,200
With a bleeding-edge graphics card and 144Hz display, the HP Omen 15 is for gamers who want a laptop that will last them for years to come.
Buy at HP

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)

$1,800
This Razer Blade 15 pairs fantastic hardware with a gorgeous 4K OLED display. It's the last gaming laptop you'll need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth 17-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$2,381 $2,699
If you want a no-compromises gaming laptop, this should be high up your list. With tons of memory, a powerful processor, and a great GPU, you can game to your heart's content.
Buy at Amazon
