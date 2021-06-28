Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gaming laptops are rarely as cheap as this Dell G3 15 is right now at Dell. At the moment, you can snap it up for just $800, saving you a huge $419 on the usual price. That means you get way more value for your money while still enjoying all the benefits that a gaming laptop brings. If you’re looking to play the latest games while on the move, without breaking the bank, this is the laptop for you. As we’ve come to expect from Dell deals though, stock is sure to be limited so you’ll need to be quick to grab this laptop for such a low price.

The Dell G3 series of laptops has always been very dependable and this Dell G3 15 is no different. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with a 15.6-inch full HD screen. Simply put, that’s everything you could need from a gaming laptop at this price. While it might not be up there with the best gaming laptops out there, it’s fantastic value nonetheless. It has plenty of memory for multi-tasking and fast loading, with sufficient storage for storing plenty of games. The graphics card isn’t the newest any more but it’s still more than capable of running plenty of the latest games without an issue.

Besides the hardware, you also get the benefit of Dell’s expertise with laptop design. That includes a Game Shift mode which maximizes the laptop’s fans speeds to keep your system cool no matter how hard you’re gaming. A dual-fan cooling system will help you out every step of the way here. Despite that, the Dell G3 15 is still slim with a 21.6mm design that means it’s never too bulky to carry around plus it looks good, too.

Normally priced at $1,219, you can buy the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for just $800 right now as part of a strictly time-limited offer at Dell. It’s sure to delight at this price but be quick so you don’t miss out on the amazing offer.

Not completely sold on the Dell G3 15 laptop or lucky enough to be able to spend more on a gaming laptop? Check out the other gaming laptop deals out there to find the right offer for you. Alternatively, our best laptop deals will help you find something more productivity-focused if you’re not sure about a gaming laptop.

