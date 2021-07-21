  1. Deals
Dell slashes gaming PCs and gaming laptops by up to $800

Gamers shouldn’t settle for cheap computers — if you want machines that will be able to play the latest video games without problems, you should be aiming to buy from these gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. They don’t come cheap, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget if you take the time to look for offers from various retailers that make them more affordable.

Dell, a trusted brand among gamers, is currently offering discounts on a gaming PC and a gaming laptop, and it’s up to you to choose between them depending on your lifestyle. The Dell G5 gaming desktop is currently available for just $950, after a $230 discount to its original price of $1,180, while the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop is priced at $2,400, $810 lower than its original price of $3,210.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop – $950, was $1,180

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC

If you already have a decent monitor and other accessories, the Dell G5 gaming desktop may be the missing piece for your setup. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest games at the highest settings. the gaming PC also packs a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HD for ample storage, all within a compact design that doesn’t take up too much space on your table.

The Dell G5 is designed with optimal airflow, so that it keeps running at peak performance even after long hours of gaming, with no need to worry about overheating. When it’s time to upgrade its components, the gaming PC’s easily removable side panel lets you access its internals so that you can quickly get back to playing your favorite games.

The Dell G5 is an affordable gaming PC that offers immense value for money, and it’s an even better deal with Dell’s $230 discount that lowers its price to $950 from its original price of $1,180. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you need the Dell G5 but you don’t have the budget to pay its full price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell G5 is an excellent computer for gamers, but if you want portability with your gaming machine, you should consider the Alienware m15 R4. With the 10th-generation Intel Core i9, 32GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, the gaming laptop won’t even break a sweat when you load the most advanced games. You’ll be able to enjoy the graphics on its 15.6-inch Full HD display, which also features a refresh rate of 300Hz and technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

The Alienware m15 R4 eliminates the overheating issue through its Advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech, which utilizes vapor chamber technology, a dual-exhaust design, and load-balancing heat pipes to keep the gaming laptop cool, even after spending the day playing solo or with friends.

Gaming laptops need to be powerful, reliable, and durable, and the Alienware m15 R4 checks all the boxes. If you think it’s the perfect machine for you, you should take advantage of Dell’s offer that slashes its price by $810, bringing it down to just $2,400 from its original price of $3,210. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G5 and Alienware m15 R4 are solid choices for gamers, but they’re not the only options when you think it’s time for a new machine. If you’re on the hunt for a reliable gaming laptop, there are more choices if you go through the different retailers. To give you a boost, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$589
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Free copy of "Death Stranding"

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,900 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
