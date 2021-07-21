Dell slashes gaming PCs and gaming laptops by up to $800

Gamers shouldn’t settle for cheap computers — if you want machines that will be able to play the latest video games without problems, you should be aiming to buy from these gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. They don’t come cheap, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget if you take the time to look for offers from various retailers that make them more affordable.

Dell, a trusted brand among gamers, is currently offering discounts on a gaming PC and a gaming laptop, and it’s up to you to choose between them depending on your lifestyle. The Dell G5 gaming desktop is currently available for just $950, after a $230 discount to its original price of $1,180, while the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop is priced at $2,400, $810 lower than its original price of $3,210.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop – $2,400, was $3,210

If you already have a decent monitor and other accessories, the Dell G5 gaming desktop may be the missing piece for your setup. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest games at the highest settings. the gaming PC also packs a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HD for ample storage, all within a compact design that doesn’t take up too much space on your table.

The Dell G5 is designed with optimal airflow, so that it keeps running at peak performance even after long hours of gaming, with no need to worry about overheating. When it’s time to upgrade its components, the gaming PC’s easily removable side panel lets you access its internals so that you can quickly get back to playing your favorite games.

The Dell G5 is an affordable gaming PC that offers immense value for money, and it’s an even better deal with Dell’s $230 discount that lowers its price to $950 from its original price of $1,180. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you need the Dell G5 but you don’t have the budget to pay its full price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell G5 is an excellent computer for gamers, but if you want portability with your gaming machine, you should consider the Alienware m15 R4. With the 10th-generation Intel Core i9, 32GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, the gaming laptop won’t even break a sweat when you load the most advanced games. You’ll be able to enjoy the graphics on its 15.6-inch Full HD display, which also features a refresh rate of 300Hz and technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

The Alienware m15 R4 eliminates the overheating issue through its Advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech, which utilizes vapor chamber technology, a dual-exhaust design, and load-balancing heat pipes to keep the gaming laptop cool, even after spending the day playing solo or with friends.

Gaming laptops need to be powerful, reliable, and durable, and the Alienware m15 R4 checks all the boxes. If you think it’s the perfect machine for you, you should take advantage of Dell’s offer that slashes its price by $810, bringing it down to just $2,400 from its original price of $3,210. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Dell G5 and Alienware m15 R4 are solid choices for gamers, but they’re not the only options when you think it’s time for a new machine. If you’re on the hunt for a reliable gaming laptop, there are more choices if you go through the different retailers. To give you a boost, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

