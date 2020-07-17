Cheap Gaming PC: Dell G5 discounted to $700 — save $120

In the market for a new gaming PC but you’re on a budget? Dell has you covered at the moment with the Dell G5 gaming desktop down to just $700 right now. That’s a saving of $120 on the usual price. It’s one of the best gaming PC deals out there. You need to be quick though. Stock is limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Dell G5 gaming desktop is a compact desktop system so you can easily find room for it in your games room or den. For the price, you get a 9th-generation Intel Core i5 9400 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB SSD for storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. Combined, that’s a great gaming system for the price.

The whole system has been designed with gamers in mind. The Dell G5 gaming desktop has VR-capable graphics so you can enjoy yourself in truly immersive gameplay. It’s also possible to easily upgrade the system any time you want with a well-designed case that’s easy to take apart to add new hardware. It takes seconds to take the side off thanks to a user-friendly thumbscrew method for accessing the internals.

It looks good too thanks to blue bezel LED lighting and an optional clear window side panel so you can see the inner workings of the desktop system any time you like.

The Dell G5 gaming desktop comes with Alienware Command Center software which means you can spend time fine-tuning all your game and system settings, as well as calibrate controls, and even access your library of games more conveniently than conventional methods.

With everything about the Dell G5 gaming desktop designed for gamers, it’s a great system to start out with if you’re keen to get more serious about your PC gaming. The ability to upgrade it easily further down the line makes it an even more tantalizing proposition.

Ordinarily priced at $820, the Dell G5 gaming desktop is only $700 right now at Dell. It’s a great offer but one that’s for a very limited time only. Dell has allocated limited stock to the offer so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Be quick if you want to grab a great deal.

