Dell is having a SURPRISE home office monitor sale

If you recently took advantage of one of the excellent desktop computer deals or laptop deals happening this month, then you might be in the market for a new monitor. You should look for displays that pair seamlessly with your computer, and that can provide much-needed improvements to your workflow. The monitor you buy can make or break your home office setup, so choose carefully!

Dell is well-known for making displays that are perfect for office environments, so we jumped at the chance to tell you about these two fantastic desktop monitor deals on Dell’s website. If you’re looking for a way to add some additional screen space for your laptop, then you should get this Dell 14-inch portable monitor for $300. That’s a $100 discount on the regular price. If you want a more traditional display, you can get this Dell 27-inch full HD monitor for just $330, which is $110 off the standard $440 price tag. Keep reading to find out why these monitors are must-haves for your home office.

Dell 14-inch C1422H Portable Monitor — $300, was $400

This 14-inch Dell portable monitor is the best way to turn your laptop into a productivity powerhouse, both at home and on the go. It’s equipped with a beautiful 14-inch full HD IPS display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness and wide viewing angles. This unit is also remarkably thin and light, coming in less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest point and weighing less than 1.5 pounds. That means you can easily place it inside of your bag and take it around with you for dual-screen productivity virtually anywhere. The monitor is also equipped with USB-C power passthrough, so you can connect it to a USB-C slot on your laptop and keep both devices powered at once. Thanks to USB-C ports on both sides of the unit, you can have it left, right, or behind your computer. This is an excellent extra display if you frequently have to make presentations, pitch to clients, and share ideas with collaborators, since you can easily use it to show decks or documents on the fly. The included tilt stand bends up to 90 degrees, so you can easily look at your work in various ways.

This is one of the best portable monitors around, so don’t hesitate to pick it up. Right now, you can get it at Dell for just $300, which is a 25% discount on the full price of $400. Hit that Buy Now button and experience dual-screen productivity anywhere.

Dell 27-inch P2722H Monitor — $330, was $440

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best monitors for a more traditional home office setup, then this 27-inch Dell monitor is what you’re looking for. It’s equipped with a beautiful 27-inch, 1080p IPS display with razor-thin bezels. The panel has up to 300 nits of peak brightness and anti-glare coating, which means excellent viewing angles and visibility in a wide variety of situations. There’s also an always-on Comfort View Plus technology that reduces harmful blue light without sacrificing color accuracy. This panel is tuned with precise 99% sRGB coverage right out of the box. The included stand also has great comfort options, with tilt, swivel, and a 150mm height adjustment. You’ll also love the extensive connectivity options with DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA input ports for maximum compatibility. There are also four SuperSpeed 5Gbps USB ports, with several quick-access ports at the front of the display. You can manage your monitor with the Dell Display Manager, so you get on-screen access to all your options.

If this sounds like the perfect monitor for you, then there’s no time to waste. Pick it up at the Dell website today for just $330, which is a massive $110 off the standard price tag of $440. This deal could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button before it’s too late.

