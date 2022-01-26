This powerful Dell laptop is down to $280 today

If you’re in search of a new laptop, there are a lot of great laptop deals and student laptop deals to choose from. But one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $280 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $105 from its regular price of $385, and free shipping is also included. The Dell Inspiron 15 is a lot of laptop for only $280, and it’s in stock and ready to ship from Dell right now.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 makes a great case for itself as the go-to laptop for almost anyone. Its affordability makes it a popular choice amongst students, and its computing capabilities make it popular amongst more professional users. As spec’d for this discount, it’s powered by an Intel N series processor and has an Intel UHD graphics card that pushes a high-quality picture on the 15-inch screen. A super-fast 128GB solid-state drive is plenty for most users to install all of their favorite software and apps, and some other great features of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 are blue light reduction software to keep your computing experience easy on the eyes, expandability with multiple connection ports, and multiple device connectivity through Dell Mobile Connect.

The Dell Inspiron 15 is on the larger end for a laptop, which allows it to house a 15-inch screen that makes for great binge-watching sessions. The slightly larger footprint of the Dell Inspiron 15 also allows for an expansive keyboard and a more spacious touchpad, as well as a larger battery that provides much longer life between charges than many other laptops can offer. The Windows 11 operating system brings an inspiring new look to your computing interface, and combines with Dell to create a best-in-class computing experience.

A great deal even when it’s not on sale, the Dell Inspiron 15 is currently marked all the way down to $280 at Dell today, a $105 savings from its regular price of $385. Free shipping is included with purchase, as is, of course, a really great laptop. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or anyone in between, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the perfect laptop for just about anyone.

