This fantastic Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is just $400 for Cyber Monday

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is only a day away and the Cyber Monday deals are already pouring in. And so, if you’re one of the earliest early birds in need of a new laptop we have a great deal for you. Take a look at this deal from Dell: a new Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for just $400.

Budget-friendly laptops don’t have to be limited in functionality and Dell’s current deal on its Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is proof of that. You can snag this 15-inch laptop with an HD display at a steep $100 discount. After that price cut, you’ll be getting a laptop that normally retails for $500, for just $400. And for what you’ll be getting out of this laptop, that’s practically a steal.

This laptop includes a 15.6-inch HD, LED-backlit display, an AMD Ryzen 5 3450U mobile processor, a roomy 256GB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD), and 8GB of RAM. Feature-wise you can expect a modern-looking screen with narrow bezels for two of its sides and an anti-glare display, a decent selection of ports (that include an HDMI port, an SD card slot, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and one USB 2.0 port), and a 720p HD camera.

If the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t quite what you want for your next laptop and you’re willing to spend a little more, you may want to consider this other deal from Dell: this Inspiron 14 5000 laptop with a $112 discount. The Inspiron 14 5000 more than makes up for its slightly smaller display with all of its other features, including: 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, an FHD anti-glare, LED-backlit display, a fingerprint reader, and Amazon Alexa built-in. And you can get it all for just $588. It’s a feature-rich, midrange laptop that normally sells for $700 and you’d be getting it for less than $600. Not bad at all.

More Cyber Monday laptop deals available now

Laptops are an important purchase and it is worth it to take your time and shop around for the best possible deal for your budget and needs. That’s why we have gathered a few more great Cyber Monday laptop deals below for you to peruse.

