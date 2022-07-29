Dell is one of the oldest and most-trusted brands when it comes to computers, and when it comes to laptops, the Dell Latitude does not disappoint. Today, Dell is offering an incredible deal on its Latitude 3520, which is the latest model in the Latitude line of laptops. Originally priced at $1,210, the Dell Latitude 3520 is on sale for $699, saving you $511, or 42% off the retail price. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen lately, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your laptop, definitely check it out.

The Dell Latitude 3520 laptop was designed to help you take your studies or your business to the next level. It was built using the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which means lots of power and even more speed. This processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM, makes for a laptop that can keep up with all of your projects.

Thinner, smaller, and lighter than ever, the Dell Latitude 3520 was designed to accompany you on the go, and the dark finish and sleek bezel give it a chic look. The machine features an upgraded edge-to-edge keyboard, keycaps, and a 10% larger touchpad, so typing is easier than ever, especially in the dark, thanks to the keyboard’s backlight. The Latitude’s 15.6-inch, Full HD display is brighter than ever with 250 nits. Most importantly, Dell is committed to sustainability, and all of its systems are EPEAT Gold Certified and Energy Star compliant, saving you money, reducing emissions, and making this purchase one that you can absolutely feel good about.

Whether you are headed back to the office on Monday morning or back to school this fall, Dell’s laptop deals are going to help you do just that. This Dell Latitude 3520 deal is one of the best student laptop deals we’ve seen lately, and you don’t want to miss it. Add your laptop to cart now to save $511 off the original retail price of $1,210 and bring it home for only $699 today.

Editors' Recommendations