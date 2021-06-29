Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With Prime Day all over, we’re back to a slow trickle of deals, especially when it comes to laptops and computers. There are still some decent refurbished laptop deals and Dell laptop deals making the rounds. Also, we’re almost out of the graphics card drought, so we should start seeing better deals on those, which is good news if you’re interested in building or upgrading a desktop.

While laptop deals may be slim pickings right now, Dell is offering an awesome discount on refurbished systems, namely the Latitude 7390. To get the deal, add any of the included Latitude models to your cart (see below) and then use coupon code DELLHOT7390 at checkout. That drops an additional 45% off the price of any of the models on sale. With the cheapest model at $759, for instance, the code drops the price to $417, not including shipping.

All models of the Latitude 7390 feature a 13.3-inch FHD display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. You also get either an Intel Core i5, or an Intel Core i7 processor, and 8GB to 16GB of RAM. A 256GB solid-state drive is included as well, which offers fast boot times and fast load times, especially for software and games.

Of course, the rest of the specs are dependent on what model you choose. They are all running a licensed copy of Windows 10 Pro, which is one of the more capable versions of Microsoft’s OS.

Each model has a different cosmetic grade, varying between B and A grades. B-grade machines may have some slight scuffs and scratches on the outer surface, but they’re in proper working order. A-grade machines are like new.

The refurbished models are already priced competitively, but with Dell’s coupon you get an extra 45% off at checkout. Shipping is not included, so keep that in mind. To take advantage of the deal, just add one of the Latitude 7390 models to your shopping cart and use the coupon code DELLHOT7390 at checkout. You can see the discounted price before you add a payment option.

If refurbished laptops are not in your wheelhouse, or you just want to see a different model, don’t fret. We gathered up all of the best deals that are current available. See below.

