You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

With Prime Day all over, we’re back to a slow trickle of deals, especially when it comes to laptops and computers. There are still some decent refurbished laptop deals and Dell laptop deals making the rounds. Also, we’re almost out of the graphics card drought, so we should start seeing better deals on those, which is good news if you’re interested in building or upgrading a desktop.

While laptop deals may be slim pickings right now, Dell is offering an awesome discount on refurbished systems, namely the Latitude 7390. To get the deal, add any of the included Latitude models to your cart (see below) and then use coupon code DELLHOT7390 at checkout. That drops an additional 45% off the price of any of the models on sale. With the cheapest model at $759, for instance, the code drops the price to $417, not including shipping.

All models of the Latitude 7390 feature a 13.3-inch FHD display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. You also get either an Intel Core i5, or an Intel Core i7 processor, and 8GB to 16GB of RAM. A 256GB solid-state drive is included as well, which offers fast boot times and fast load times, especially for software and games.

Of course, the rest of the specs are dependent on what model you choose. They are all running a licensed copy of Windows 10 Pro, which is one of the more capable versions of Microsoft’s OS.

Each model has a different cosmetic grade, varying between B and A grades. B-grade machines may have some slight scuffs and scratches on the outer surface, but they’re in proper working order. A-grade machines are like new.

The refurbished models are already priced competitively, but with Dell’s coupon you get an extra 45% off at checkout. Shipping is not included, so keep that in mind. To take advantage of the deal, just add one of the Latitude 7390 models to your shopping cart and use the coupon code DELLHOT7390 at checkout. You can see the discounted price before you add a payment option.

More Dell Laptop Deals Available Now

If refurbished laptops are not in your wheelhouse, or you just want to see a different model, don’t fret. We gathered up all of the best deals that are current available. See below.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,050
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$819 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,127 $1,429
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,750 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell
Extra $100 off $999+ with coupon SAVE100

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,449 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

