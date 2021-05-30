As part of its Memorial Day sales, Dell has some unmissable offers on a selection of its best laptops. With savings of hundreds of dollars on everything from the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 14 to the Dell G3 gaming laptop or the super stylish Dell XPS 15, there’s something for everyone here. Whatever your budget or need, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so you know exactly what to home in on. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you won’t be disappointed. However, as always with any Dell sale, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited on all these laptops and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t delay if one of these laptops in the Dell Memorial Day sale looks right to you.

Dell Inspiron 14 — $530, was $700

With a sizeable discount of $170, the Dell Inspiron 14 is looking pretty sweet right now for those on a budget. It offers an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, all bundled up in a sleek shell that also includes a 14-inch Full HD screen. Useful features such as ExpressCharge functionality which means you can gain up to 80% battery life in just 60 minutes sweeten the deal plus its adaptive thermals and a built-in lid sensor that means it’s ready to go at a moment’s notice make it pretty tempting at this price.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $860

The Dell G3 15 has always been a reliable name in the gaming laptop world and that continues with its latest incarnation. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. A 15.6-inch Full HD display means whatever you’re playing looks great at all times. With dual speakers with Nahimic 3D audio for gamers, it’ll sound great too, ensuring you always get the best gaming experience on the move at this price range.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $730, was $1,000

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is a delight in many ways. It offers an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s ideally suited for all your productivity needs. Where things get even better is with its 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen that means you can get hands-on with whatever you’re doing. It’s a sleek design too, packing the 13.3-inch display into an 11-inch form factor so you can enjoy more for less space and weight. It’s ideal for taking out and about with you.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $1,450, was $1,800

A truly gorgeous laptop, the Dell XPS 15 has always been worth paying attention to. With a $350 discount right now, that’s even more the case. For the price, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. That’s all you could need for all your work or studying while still allowing you to do some gaming on the side too. A 15.6-inch Full HD screen means whatever you’re doing looks good too. Other features like a lightweight design and a small build make this laptop even more attractive.

