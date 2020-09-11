Dell Semi-Annual Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

Equinox aside, fall is a strange time for a midpoint, and yet here we are, at Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale, a twice annual opportunity to cop some of the best current tech in laptops and computing. Dell’s reputation in the PC world speaks for itself, and right now could be the best time to load up on new gaming laptops, gaming desktops, or top tier computers for home or work. We’ve seen Dell XPS deals already this September, but there’s a site-wide sale happening, which you can check out here and we’ve narrowed down the sale to the five best items, seen below. Right now, at Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale you can save an additional 17% with coupon code SAVE17. Don’t miss out!

Dell XPS 13 — $697, was $858

The most popular of Dell’s laptops for a reason. It’s the baby bear of their laptop offerings; not too big, nice and powerful, sleek and portable; just right. There’s a good way to make sure you have everything you need in a laptop — make sure your laptop has more than what you need. And this one does just that. It’s got a 13.3-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 touch display, which is ultra responsive and boasts brilliant colors. The keyboard is sizable and user-friendly (big keycaps). The XPS 13 has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, and will guarantee lightning-fast and uninterrupted performance. In terms of storage, all-important for work and your media library at home and on the go, it’s got 256 GB PCIe SSD, making backups and other file transfers fast as can be. And then there’s that other all-important element for an everyday laptop; battery life. With the XPS you can count on 12 hours. That’s a big charge, for a laptop that will provide big relief, on your wallet, too.

Dell G5 Desktop — $705.50, was $855

Serious gamers all know it: If you really want to compete, you need all the power and speed of a desktop. Here, Dell steps up there game, with your gaming in mind. There’s what you came for, speed and power, and there’s lots of it. It boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F processor (6-Core, 12M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz), backed up by 8GB 2666MHz RAM. That’s serious. And then there’s one entire TB of 7200RPM 3.5″ SATA HDD storage, meaning that it’s well equipped to host all the newest games you can handle. On top of all this, the G5 is easily upgradable, to meet your changing needs, and it comes with Windows 10 Home, so you’ll be ready to take on non-gaming tasks as well.

Dell G3 — $1,129, was $1,365

All gamers want speed and power, but for some of us, portability is just as key, especially if we also want this to be our laptop for home or work, not mention our entertainment computer. Enter the Dell G3 Gaming Laptop. It’s got a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H (12MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 6 cores) processor, which is Ferrari-like, and behind all that power there’s 16GB DDR4 RAM. And then there’s 512 GB SSD storage; that’s more than half of that as Dell’s G5 gaming desktop. Wow! All of this is geared to producing the best gameplay, via and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, on a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display screen. It’s almost too much, or just enough to crush your competition, especially with more than $200 off.

Dell XPS 15 — $1502, was $1808

For those of us who need more than 13 inches to comfortably do our work, or get the most out of our streaming or games, Dell has a solution in its legendarily well-performing XPS laptop, but this one is in the 15-inch category. Still portable, but more playable and powerful, this is a big step up from the XPS 13, even if it’s just a few inches on the surface (and by “surface” we mean 15.6-inch FHD, InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display screen, with 1920 x 1200 resolution). Even better news for clear, beautiful imagery: it boasts 100% Adobe RGB color. This laptop is packing a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM and a whopping 512GB Solid State Drive storage. If this is your workhorse computer, it’s a Clydesdale. That said, it’s still compact. It has carbon fiber components for maximum strength and minimal weight. The screen has super strength Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to shield impact and prevent scratches. It’s got larger display, keys and touchpad for ease of use, and the touchscreen is super responsive. An on top of everything the camera is smaller, and better, than ever before.

Alienware m15 R2 — $1565, was $2114

Alienware’s tagline with this machine is “lean just got legendary,” and the brand is not kidding. It’s Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch laptop ever. At just 0.8-inches, it features a premium magnesium alloy chassis—it only weighs 4.75 pounds, and yet there’s so much good, butt-kicking gaming tech inside. The graphics card is something else, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design, and the processor is similarly bind-boggling, a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H (with Turbo Boost). But what really sets this laptop apart from previous generations, and its competitors, is its cooling system, the Advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech v3.0, which is guaranteed to keep this comp cool, and reduce any kinds of interruptions to your gameplay. And how wondrous those games will look. The screen features an OLED 4K display option that features 1ms response time, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and 400-nit brightness. Your games literally cannot look better, which we all know, will make you a better gamer, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations