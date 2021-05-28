PC part prices are maddening right now, which is why it might be better to watch out for gaming laptop deals instead. Not to mention, you can take a laptop just about anywhere, including school, work, vacation, and beyond. Dell has some fantastic gaming laptops, and for today only, it’s slashed $300 off one of its better models!

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and it’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 GPU. It’s $300 off right now, with a final price of $600!

Right away, you’ll notice the display features stunningly narrow bezels. The 15.6-inch FHD LED display supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 120Hz, with a brightness rating of 250 nits. An anti-glare coating ensures nearby lighting won’t ruin the experience, keeping you immersed in the action. That 120Hz refresh rate means all visual content will be fast, responsive, and captivating!

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) offers data rates up to 2.4Gbps and delivers an increased network capacity to eliminate latency, improve battery life, and provide faster upload and download speeds. Bluetooth 5.1 means you can sync up wirelessly with gaming peripherals.

A 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive offers plenty of space to store your games, documents, and media. But it also keeps performance blazing fast, especially when loading games. Faster boot times and dual-drive configurations offer even more convenience.

Dell’s built-in Game Shift technology allows you to extract extra performance and customize your experience through RGB backlighting, 3D audio across dual speakers, and optimized cooling. The 56Whr battery also ensures there’s enough power to game for hours, with power optimization modes to eke even more life out of it when you need it — like when you’re traveling.

Backed by the rest of its hardware, this is one lean, mean gaming machine.

Dell is currently offering the G15 Gaming Laptop (FY22 Q2 G-Series 15 5510) for $300 off, with a total price of $600. Considering the normal price is $900, that’s a crazy deal. It’s a doorbuster offer, too, which means there are only limited quantities available, and when they’re out, they’re out!

