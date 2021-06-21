  1. Deals
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is practically free with this Prime Day deal

By
Dell Vostro 15 3500 Laptop

The summer Prime Day deals have arrived, meaning that now’s the best time of the summer to shop for the latest and hottest tech. It’s an especially good chance to score a new laptop if you’re in need of one, and don’t think that you’re limited to Amazon when it comes to Prime Day laptop deals. In fact, Dell has one of the best offers going right now on what might be its best work-from-home laptop, the Dell Vostro 15 3500, letting you score one for a tidy discount of $428 off.

Dell makes all sorts of laptops and desktops and even cranks out some impressive gaming machines nowadays. But let’s face it: This iconic PC brand will always be known for its high-value, no-nonsense work computers, and the Vostro models — unfortunately somewhat stuck in the shadow of the ever-popular Inspiron line — are too often overlooked by professionals (or anyone else) who’s in the market for a solid workhorse laptop.

Yet the Vostro 15 3500 laptop carries everything we ascribe to the Dell pedigree: Solid build quality, a no-frills yet suitably modern design, and great all-day performance thanks to its up-to-date hardware. Under the hood, the Dell Vostro 3500 comes loaded with one of the newest 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processors with a max clock speed of 4.2GHz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. Those are pretty much perfect specs for work, browsing, streaming, and general all-around use.

At less than four pounds and just 0.8 inches thick, the Dell Vostro 15 3500 is suitably light and thin enough to carry around, but its 15.6-inch 1080p display offers enough screen space for entertainment and productivity without leaving you feeling boxed-in (as you might with many of the smaller 13- and even 14-inch ultrabooks that are common today). An HDMI port allows you to hook up the laptop to an external monitor as well if you need even more real estate to work with. Dell is a brand that’s known for nothing if not the value that its PCs deliver, and the Vostro 3500 is no exception to this. For its own Prime Day sale, Dell has  the Vostro 15 3500 laptop marked down to just $599 for a limited time. That’s a $428 savings on its usual $1,027 sticker price.

