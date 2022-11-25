If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510

The Vostro 3510 comes with some fairly impressive technical stats, including a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) hard drive and 8GB of memory. You’ll appreciate its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, slots for HDMI, and SD card too. In a big one-up to Apple, the thing even has an audio jack. At this point, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was originally designed to be a gaming laptop, especially with the big, 15.6-inch FHD screen and Intel UHD graphics card. However, where it really shines is as a work-from-home laptop for business professionals.

Designed for those that are at their keyboard all day, the Vostro 3510 has TÜV Rheinland-certified blue light filtration to keep your eyes comfortable after a long day at work. For your wrists, a lift hinge provides ergonomic and relaxing angles for a hard day of keyboard pounding. Additionally, that very same hinge will also increase airflow by keeping the bottom off of the surface you’re using it on. The effect is extra cooling without the extra cost. Numbers people aren’t forgotten either, with a full numpad keyboard that’s not always seen on laptops. Finally, if you’re ready for a Zoom conference, you’ll be happy with the 720p camera and single-integrated camera built into the device.

Getting over 50% off this laptop is an amazing deal, but the clock is ticking! As this is being written, the 38-hours-remaining mark is closely appearing. So, at the very least, head on over to Dell with the link below to see how much time left you have to make a final decision. You really don’t want to miss your chance to get this $1,113 laptop for just $549, a savings of $564!

