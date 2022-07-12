 Skip to main content
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $278 off for Prime Day

Albert Bassili
By

The Prime Day laptop deals are the best time to pick yourself up a laptop, whether it’s for work or study, especially given how electronics are the target of discounts during Prime Day. To that end, check out this Dell Vostro 3510, a nice little budget laptop that can certainly come in handy, and it only costs $649. Usually, it will cost you around $927, so that’s a pretty significant , making it a great Prime Day deal if you want to grab yourself a work or study laptop without having to pay nearly $1,000.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510

The Vostro 3510 is a little bit of a workhorse, being one of the best Dell laptops for work-related stuff while also being a budget laptop. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution, which gives you a lot of great real-estate and image quality to do your productivity work. It also has surprisingly thin bezels for this budget range, which we appreciate, since it makes the overall package much smaller and lighter, with the whole thing only weighing around 4 pounds or so.

As for specs, the base model includes an 11th gen Intel i3-1115G4, a budget CPU that’s still not a slouch when it comes to productivity, and assuming you aren’t doing things that are too complex, like audio editing or running simulations, it should handle most tasks relatively fine. Alternatively, you have the choice of upgrading it to an i5-1135G7 or an i7-1165G7; although the i7 will constitute a change in the overall specs, but given that it’s a deal of the weak and only costs an extra $100 or so, it’s certainly worth going for the upgrade.

Storage on the base model is 256GB, which should honestly be enough for most people given how much streaming is going on, but if you want a bit more, you can upgrade to the 512GB version, although that also requires an upgrade of the CPU while you’re at it. Finally, the RAM comes in at 8GBs, and while there’s no option to increase it beyond that, it should be more than enough for most folks, even those who like to have a few tabs and apps open at the same time. Sadly, there’s no discrete GPU here, just the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, which may be able to let you get away with some casual gaming.

Overall, the Vostro 3510 is a great productivity laptop at a good budget price, making it an excellent Prime Day deal, and we even encourage you to grab the fancier version with the i7 if you can afford it and the deal is still on!

