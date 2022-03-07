  1. Deals
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $700 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop.

In an increasingly digital working world, working from home is becoming more and more common, making laptop deals for remote workers ripe for the picking. One of the best Dell laptop deals just so happens to be on one of the best work-from-home laptops, the Dell Vostro 5510. It’s currently marked all the way down to just $949, a massive savings of $764 from its regular price of $1,713. Free next-day delivery is included with purchase of the Dell Vostro 5510, so click over to Dell now to claim yours.

With the Vostro 5510 laptop, Dell is making a case to all working professionals. Whether a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or anyone who needs a laptop for their daily productivity, the Vostro 5510 is a great option. It puts productivity first, packing the processing power needed to push through the busiest workdays, yet it’s designed to remain efficient and unobtrusive, with one of the quietest fans and cooling systems found in a laptop. It has the capability to charge from 0% to 80% in one hour, allowing you to take your work just about anywhere without fear of needing an outlet should you run your battery dry.

Like all of the best laptops for videoconferencing, in addition to its impressive internal specs, the Dell Vostro 5510 laptop also has a high-quality HD camera made to accommodate a world that sees more and more people working from home and on the go. It has a range of great security features, including a fingerprint reader and a commercial-grade security chip that creates and stores passwords and encryption keys. And like all of the best laptops, it’s loaded with ports for expandability if you’re looking for a laptop that can anchor a home office setup, or if you’re looking for something to use with various displays between your home office and workplace.

With a massive savings of $764 at Dell today, the Dell Vostro 5510 is a perfect fit for anyone looking to tackle their productivity at a discount. It’s on sale for just $949, down from its regular price of $1,713. Free next-day delivery is included. Click over to Dell to claim this great deal now.

