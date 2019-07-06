Digital Trends
Killer deals on Dell XPS and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops continue this weekend

Jacob Kienlen
By

The good thing about the best 4th of July sales this year is that you have plenty of time to shop for them. Since July 4 landed on Thursday, shoppers can find savings on 4K TVs, laptops, and iPads through this entire weekend. With so many deals and discounts floating around, it is one of the best times of the year to snag a really nice laptop computer for less. Dell and Lenovo have especially stepped up their game this summer with big discounts on ThinkPad X1 and XPS 13 through 4th of July weekend. Though HP also has a sale on Spectre x360 2-in-1s that is definitely worth a look as well.

We’ve already covered the Dell sale and Lenovo discounts in more detail earlier this week, but wanted to highlight 2 of the best laptop deals to come out of this shopping event. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Dell XPS 13 are some of the best options on the market right now, especially if you’re looking for a great work notebook.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 5)— $830 off

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Lenovo is one of brands offering the best bargains for America’s birthday weekend, and this sale means you can grab Gen 5 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for just $849, saving you an exceptional $830 on the original price. If the ThinkPad X1 Carbon isn’t the laptop for you, Lenovo is also offering deep discounts on select products sitewide with the promo code QUICKSHIP10, unlocking savings of up to $900.

The Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is among the most powerful products the computing brand has produced, and it is leaps and bounds ahead of some of their older models. At just 2.5 pounds and 0.62 inches thin, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo’s smallest, lightest Ultrabook to date. The 14-inch Quad HD display screen is protected by a carbon-fiber chassis and magnesium alloy roll-cage, meaning its prepared to handle all the bumps and bruises most notebooks tend to endure — especially a work laptop.

Buy Now

Dell XPS 13— $180 off

Dell XPS 13 2019
The 2019 version of the XPS 13 sports a new webcam above the display where it belongs. Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 has remained at or near the top of our best laptops list since its inception in 2017. This is largely due to its unparalleled combination of design, performance, and durability. Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop, the XPS 13 weighs in at just 2.7 pounds and boasts a 13.3-inch, 1920×1080-pixel Full HD display with minimal bezels. This gives the appearance of more screen and less body, much like newer smartphones on the market today. The world’s smallest webcam at just 2.25mm sits amid the ultra-thin InfinityEdge’s top bezel, and a four-element lens delivers sharp video in all areas of the frame.

Normally priced at $1,260, a $180 discount for 4th of July weekend drops the price down to just $1,080. If that’s still more than you’re willing to pay for a great laptop, the HP Spectre x360 and ThinkPad model above are both really good alternatives you won’t be disappointed in.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

