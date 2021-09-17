Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals on the market, covering different brands — there are MacBook deals, Dell laptop deals including Dell XPS deals, and HP laptop deals including HP Envy deals. Going through all of the available offers is a daunting task, but if you’re patient enough, you’ll surely find an offer that matches your needs and budget.

Three laptops that should be on your radar because of their discounted prices are the Dell XPS 13, the MacBook Air, and the HP Envy x360. Dell is selling the Dell XPS 13 at $100 off, bringing its price down to $850 from $950, while Amazon has the 256GB model of the 2020 MacBook Air listed for $950, down $49 from its original price of $999. The HP Envy x360, meanwhile, is also available for $950 from HP, but with a bigger discount of $170 from its original price of $1,120.

Dell XPS 13 — $850, was $950

2020 MacBook Air (256GB) — $950, was $999

HP Envy x360 — $950, was $1,120

Dell XPS 13 — $850, was $950

The Dell XPS 13, the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021 roundup, is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Intel Iris XE graphics card for smooth sailing through all your daily activities. The laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD display shows vivid details and bright colors, while a cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes keeps it running in peak condition.

The Dell XPS 13 remains a solid choice if you want to buy a new laptop, especially with Dell’s $100 discount that lowers its price to $850 from its original price of $950. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to working on the Dell XPS 13, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

2020 MacBook Air (256GB) — $950, was $999

Apple equipped the 2020 MacBook Air with its M1 chip, which has significantly boosted its performance compared to its predecessor while also making it possible to go fanless. Its 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge make the MacBook Air a valuable companion for both professionals and college students.

Apple fans and those who want to see why the MacBook Air is so popular should take advantage of Amazon’s $49 discount for the 256GB model of the 2020 MacBook Air, which lowers its price to $950 from its original price of $999. The offer may end at any moment, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the MacBook Air, here’s your chance. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP Envy x360 — $950, was $1,120

The HP Envy x360 is capable of tackling multiple tasks at the same time with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Iris Xe graphics card. The 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen is great for both work and play, and you can maximize its usage through the laptop’s 360-degree hinge, allowing you to transform it into a tablet when needed.

If you want a laptop that offers powerful performance and helpful flexibility, go for the HP Envy x360. It’s currently on sale with a $170 discount from HP, bringing its price down to $950 from its original price of $1,120. The HP Envy x360’s price likely won’t go lower than this for a while, so if you think it’s a good match to your lifestyle, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More laptop deals

No matter the offer you choose, you’re getting a great deal for the Dell XPS 13, the MacBook Air, and the HP Envy x360. However, if none of these laptops catch your eye, you should take a look at what other retailers are selling. To help you find the perfect offer for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals that you can shop for right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations