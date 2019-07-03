Digital Trends
XPS 13 laptops get big price cuts during Dell's 4th of July sale

William Hank
The 4th of July is almost upon us, and that means backyard barbecues, beach trips, and bargains on electronics. Amazon Prime Day may still be the marquee summer savings event, but July 4th weekend is a great warmup, with deals being dropped by HP, Lenovo, and Dell in advance of Independence Day. Laptops are an especially hot summer score, with savings often reaching into the hundreds of dollars. Now ahead of Independence Day, you can get a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,080, down from its original $1,260. With laptop deals this explosive, who needs fireworks? 

The Dell XPS 13 has consistently ranked at or near the top of our best laptops list since its inception in 2017, owing to its unmatched combination of performance, design, and durability. Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop, the XPS 13 weighs in at just 2.7 pounds and boasts a 13.3-inch, 1920×1080-pixel Full HD display with minimal bezels, resulting in an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. The world’s smallest webcam at just 2.25mm sits amid the ultra-thin InfinityEdge’s top bezel, and a four-element lens delivers sharp video in all areas of the frame. Rose gold and frost exterior options make the Dell XPS 13 a cool choice for summer, while the anti-reflective screen with 400-nit brightness allows for optimum outdoor usage, so you can retreat to your laptop in case your 4th of July BBQ becomes too boring.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 packs a plethora of powerful features into a lithe laptop form. Eighth-generation Intel Quad Core processors allow for optimal performance, while Windows 10 Pro handles the workload on the OS side. The proprietary Dell Power Manager lets users customize acoustics, temperature, or performance, based on preferences, with modes available for quieter fan noise, ultra performance, or optimized cooling to keep your XPS 13 from overheating. 16 GB of memory enables fast multitasking, while a massive 2TB solid-state drive means you’re unlikely to run out of storage anytime soon, even with all those 4th of July photos you plan on taking. Lastly, the XPS 13’s 21-hour battery life ensures you a laptop that will last all day and then some.

We can’t say enough good things about the Dell XPS 13, although we certainly have tried. This premium laptop is already worth its listed price, but now at just $1,080, it’s even harder to pass up. Save big on this ultrabook today and think about spending all those savings on your 4th of July shindig, instead.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and MacBook deals ahead of Prime Day 2019.

