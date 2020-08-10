3 Dell XPS deals you can’t afford to miss today

Dell’s XPS laptops have been dominating the portable PC market for many years, providing cutting-edge performance combined with an incredible build quality that’s hard to top, and as the new school season approaches, Dell is offering the latest Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and Dell XPS 15 for as much as $209 off as part of its back-to-school sales.

Dell XPS 13 – $700, was $909

The Dell XPS 13 is probably Dell’s most popular laptop offering and our choice for the best laptop of 2020. This is one attractive Ultrabook with its anodized aluminum chassis that has a faint pearlescent sheen to it. Besides its pristine looks, it’s also super portable at a mere 2.7 pounds, making it the perfect partner of mobile students and professionals. Furthermore, it isn’t as expensive as the XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 15, so if you’re in a bit of a budget constraint this is the Dell XPS laptop for you.

This laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 touch display (the 4K version will set you back another $300, and is a power hog) is extremely responsive and bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of detail. It also gets astonishingly bright, averaging 375 nits. Another fine feature of the XPS 13 is its keyboard.

Taking inspiration from the XPS 13 2-in-1 in its appearance, the keycaps are larger, with less space between each. They now stretch up to the sides of the keyboard deck. The keyboard is very comfortable to type on with a firm and tactile bottoming action, making this laptop ideal for students and employees who spend countless hours typing. Armed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop provides incredibly smooth and lightning-fast performance without any hint of lag. And with its 256 GB PCIe SSD, transferring files is far from sluggish. In terms of battery life, as we’ve mentioned, we recommend you skip the 4K touchscreen model if you want the most endurance. In our continuous web surfing test, this unit was able to last over 12 hours.

The Dell XPS 13 is thin, fast, and long-lasting, making it our favorite ultraportable thus far. Get it for $700 – a huge $209 less than its normal retail price – on Dell’s official website.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – $900, was $1,059

Need a device that lets you easily switch between a tablet and a good old regular laptop? The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 would be perfect for you. This convertible machine has a lot going for it besides providing a nice media view with the keyboard flipped around. It boasts a more refined design, increased screen space, and remarkable performance.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has now been stretched to a 16:10 aspect ratio just like the latest MacBooks, and we think it’s near perfect. With more vertical space than your average 16:9 laptops, you get a fuller view of your work (making this perfect for students who do plenty of homework and research), provided you don’t mind the slight bit of letter-boxing when watching videos.

The FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) touchscreen is not only super sharp but also insanely bright, maxing out at over 500 nits. Paired with highly accurate color reproduction, this 2-in-1 is something creatives like photographers and video editors should seriously consider. Furthermore, its state-of-the-art MagLev keyboard offers an edge-to-edge typing experience and is 24% thinner than a standard keyboard. Finally, this laptop continues the XPS tradition of being one of the fastest machines in the market thanks to a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. It proved remarkable in handling heavy loads like video encoding and editing, and its Intel UHD chipset provides a significant improvement in graphics.

Stylish and powerful, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 takes everything great about the original XPS 13 and bumps it up a notch. Get it today for $900 instead of $1,059 at Dell’s official website.

Dell XPS 15 – $1,450, was $1,609

Another guaranteed head-turner courtesy of Dell is the XPS 15. This laptop’s massive 15.6-inch non-touch IPS Ultra HD display offers plenty of space for a fuller view of your work. Furthermore, it delivers an extremely realistic picture with sharp details, rich contrasts, and vivid colors, making it our choice for the best laptop for video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 is powered by a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory. It’s a formidable speed demon, capable of running heavy software like Photoshop, Pro Tools, and CAD swiftly with little heat. It deftly handles multiple opened programs and browsers and streaming Ultra HD videos. In fact, you can even use this as a gaming laptop thanks to its upgraded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip, unlike the XPS 13. It’s great for students who love to play games in between doing schoolwork. Typing on this laptop’s keyboard is speedy and comfortable, with a layout that fortunately doesn’t stray from the normal. The touchpad is also extremely responsive, reacting well to multi-finger gestures and the lightest of strokes. Finally, the XPS 15 can easily last an entire day even with maximum usage. Its 97-watt-hour battery managed over 14 hours in our video loop test.

Students and professionals who demand incredible processing power, a great screen, and outstanding battery life in their laptops need to look no further than the Dell XPS 15. Get it at Dell’s website for $1,450 instead of its usual price of $1,609.

For more options visit our Deals hub for more Dell XPS deals and laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations