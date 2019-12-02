Get this Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop at a whopping $450 discount on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is in full swing, and if you’re in the market for a new laptop, today is the day to grab one. There are deeply discounted laptops on offer from nearly every big retailer today, including Dell. In fact, we’re highlighting two of Dell’s best laptop deals for Cyber Monday right now. Of the two, the best one by far is a $450 discount on this XPS 13 Touch laptop. That hefty discount knocks the price of this XPS 13 down to well under $1,000 ($850 to be exact). The second deal from Dell worth checking out is this $300 discount on a new XPS 15 touch laptop, which cuts the price of the XPS 15 touch laptop down from $1,950 to just $1,650.

Now, let’s take a closer look at both of these laptops.

If you opt for the XPS 13 touch laptop, that $850 price tag gets you a laptop with a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 8GB of RAM, and a four-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor. You also get a 720p webcam, a full-size backlit keyboard, and a variety of ports including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, a microSD card reader, and one universal audio jack.

We recently reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (a slightly different model than the one featured here), and it received a glowing response from us: We even referred to it as “nearly perfect.” We especially appreciated its “speedy ultrabook performance” and its “sleek design.” But remember, it’s only nearly perfect, as we were a little disappointed with its “reduced battery life.”

If you have a bit more room in your laptop buying budget this year, you might want to consider grabbing Dell’s new XPS 15 touch laptop deal. It’s a steeper price tag than the XPS 13 at $1,650 but you’re still getting a $300 discount and a laptop that features a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touch display, 256GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, a 720pm webcam, and a full size backlit keyboard. Its port selection is notable because it comes with one SD card reader, one HDMI port, one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and one universal audio jack.

We reviewed an XPS 15 in 2018 that is similar to this model and it received an exceptionally positive review from us. We especially liked its port selection, long battery life, and overall design. We didn’t like the placement of its webcam, however, or the fact that the SSD it came with seemed to have “a slow write speed.”

If you’re still looking to find the perfect laptop, be sure to check out out our Cyber Monday MacBook deals page and our latest deals post on Alienware laptops.

