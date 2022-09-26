Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is a truly stylish yet powerful machine. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to multitask well on the move without worrying about running out of storage space any time soon.

Alongside that, you also get a 13.3-inch UHD display with a fantastic resolution of 3840 x 2160 along with touchscreen properties so you can use your fingers to manipulate what’s on screen rather than rely on the trackpad. The 13.3-inch screen fits into an 11-inch form factor so you can enjoy a smaller-sized laptop without missing out on valuable screen space. It looks great, too, with a wide viewing angle plus 400 nits of brightness to help with outdoor use.

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands, you also get class at every turn. For instance, the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces so it’s far more durable than other laptops. It also has a palm rest inspired by the aerospace industry so it’s far more comfortable than the average palm rest. It all comes together to ensure you have one of the best laptops around. You get great performance along with excellent looks, plus a delightful screen that’s well-suited for work or watching your favorite shows on the move.

One of the best Dell laptop deals available today, you really need the Dell XPS 13 in your life. Ordinarily priced at $1,450, you can buy it for $900 for a limited time only, saving you $550 off the usual price. This is the ideal time to upgrade your productivity for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations