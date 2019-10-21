Deals

Dell sale slashes up to $250 off new XPS 15 laptop deals

By

The Dell XPS 15 is an excellent laptop packed with an OLED-equipped screen. If you want to upgrade to the best video-editing laptop for less, check out these Dell XPS 15 deals. With Dell’s price cuts, you can get the new XPS 15 for as low as $1,049. You can even pay for it in 12 monthly installments without any interest. You can get as much as $250 off select models of this stellar 15-inch notebook. These laptop discounts may change without any notice, so make sure to jump on this chance to save on a great Apple MacBook Pro 15 alternative.

These deals are part of Dell’s weekend sale, and each markdown is subject to change. So hurry and place your order now while these discounts are available.

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop Deals

Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 2019 Dell XPS 15 takes performance to a new level. You will find the eight-core i9 processor and beautiful OLED display a delight if you are a content creator. But if you are on a budget, you can always get a more affordable model for a better balance between value and performance.

When we tried editing a 4K video in Adobe Premiere Pro, the Dell XPS 15 simply shines. It finished exporting to ProRes 422 significantly faster than the MacBook Pro. This video-editing speed can be attributed to its impressive Intel Core i9 chip and blazing-fast storage device. These CPU components plus the accurate color display make the XPS 15 king of video editing.

Photographers and videographers will surely love the wide port selection in the Dell XPS 15. This notebook comes with two USB-A ports, a USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) port, an HDMI port, and an SDCard slot. You get different options to connect different cameras to this laptop without having to carry dongles. There is also a headphone jack to better hear audio details when doing video edits.

The inclusion of all these updated components makes the Dell XPS 15 future-proof. Plus, this stellar 15-inch laptop is built durable. Investing in this powerful machine can give you up to five years of use, or even more. Order yours from the Dell Store today. You can save up to $250 on these excellent notebooks when you snag these limited-time XPS 15 deals.

Here are all the best deals:

  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Display – $50 Off
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Display – $120 Off
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, UHD OLED Display – $200 Off
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD Display – $200 Off
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, UHD OLED Display – $220 Off
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i9, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, UHD OLED Display – $250 Off

Visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

