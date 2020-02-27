Amazon brews up to $75 in savings on De’Longhi Nespresso machine bundles

A hearty morning cup of java is an essential pick-me-up that helps us power through the daily grind. While the ordinary coffee maker can get us our caffeine fix, those looking for more flavorful selections would appreciate a Nespresso machine. This way, you don’t have to beat rush hour and trek down to your local cafe — you can have barista-grade coffee right in the comforts of your home. While it isn’t exactly affordable, it is more cost-efficient than paying the average $5 a cup. Right now, you can bank on up to $75 in savings with Amazon’s deals on two Nespresso coffee and Eespresso machine bundles from De’Longhi. You can slash another $60 off their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

De’Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus — $188 ($61 off)

Your home instantly becomes a coffee lover’s sanctuary as soon as you fire up the DeLonghi VetuoPlus. After inserting the Nespresso capsule, one press of a button is all it takes for the impeccable brewing process to commence. Its 19-bar high-pressure pump works hand in hand with its patented centrifusion technology to assure that it extracts all those delicate flavors and rich aromas as it spins the capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute, mixing ground coffee with water. It is also intelligent enough to recognize each blend through the barcode on the rim and automatically modifies its brewing parameters accordingly. Its fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds means that you’ll only have to wait a few minutes and the perfect crema is within reach.

Single-serve coffee can’t get any better with five programmable cup sizes for alto (14 ounces), coffee (8 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), and espresso (1.35 ounces). Its drip tray is also adjustable to four positions to accommodate various cups and recipes. And if you need to cool down, you can always pour it over ice but if you want a decadent foam finish, the included Aeroccino milk frother lets you whip up a creamy latte or cappuccino.

This DeLonghi Nespresso machine sets itself apart from other Vertuo coffee makers with a motorized head that punctures the lid for you and a swiveling large 40-ounce water tank that allows you to configure its placement on your countertop. Regardless of the volume, you would’ve sated your craving 10 times before having to go for a quick refill. A hassle-free clean is then possible with a separate container where up to 17 used capsules are ejected into so you can dispose of it in bulk instead of one by one.

You never have to be on the fence about getting either a coffee maker or espresso machine as this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus bundle gives you the best of both worlds. Savor every sip of delectable homebrews for only $188 instead of $249 on Amazon.

De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo — $173 ( $76 off)

If you have enough space on your countertop, De’Longhi’s Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine not only jazzes it up with a sleek and innovative design but also gets you the most bang for your buck. It packs most of the feature’s you’d find in the VertuoPlus for less than what it costs. That said, you won’t be missing out on the patented centrifusion technology or automatic blend recognition. The 19-bar high-pressure pump is also in place to assure you won’t be getting a bitter cup of espresso. It sure is several notches higher than what typical espresso machines can offer.

You’ll also be able to sate your craving for single-serve coffee in more ways than one with two capsule sizes and five programmable cup sizes for: Espresso (1.35 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), coffee (7.7 ounces), and alto (14 ounces). Pouring it over ice would surely give out a different sensation but if you have a taste for creamier concoctions like lattes or cappuccinos, the Aerocccino milk frother it comes with will serve you well. The great thing about its fast heat-up time of only 15 to 20 seconds is that your patience will hardly be tested and if you’re quite forgetful, you won’t have to worry about leaving it on as it comes equipped with an energy-saving-function that intuitively shuts itself off after nine minutes of inactivity.

You may not be able to move around the Vertuo Evoluo’s water tank but it sure matches up with an extra-large 54-ounce capacity along with a used capsule container. And since most of its parts including the adjustable drip tray are detachable, cleaning should be a breeze. You’re also in store for ease of use as you won’t be lagging behind a one-touch operation.

Usually priced at $249, Amazon’s 30% price cut makes the De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo machine bundle selling for just $173.

