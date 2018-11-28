Digital Trends
Deals

Get a $10 vacuum this Cyber Week and finally get around to cleaning

Jenifer Calle
By

The holidays are here, and while Black Friday is now officially behind us there are still great deals to look out for this shopping season. Household appliances such as vacuums aren’t the most glamorous gift and they definitely don’t fit inside a Christmas stocking, but they’re an essential household tool that someone you know probably needs. A versatile vacuum is good to efficiently keep your house clean and it doesn’t get cheaper than a $10 vacuum, which is now available to help you get started.

The Dirt Devil Versa Power Clean Stick Vacuum, SD20010 – $10

dirt devil vacuum cyber week deal versa

The Versa Power Clean Stick is marked down by $15 on eBay, making it only $10 while supplies last. This lightweight bagless vacuum can help you clean your entire home without tiring your arms. It’s a versatile two-in-one hand and stick vacuum, which will make it easy for you to reach all the corners in your home. It’s a handy unit for hard and tile floors and offers respectable suction perfect for a small apartment or college dorm.

Buy at eBay

Dirt Devil Ultra Corded Bagged Handheld Vacuum (M08230) – $20

dirt devil vacuum cyber week deal ultra

Finding a budget-friendly vacuum can be difficult but for just $20 you can get the Ultra Corded Bagged Handheld Vacuum, which is a sweet $30 discount. If you don’t want to maneuver a traditional upright vacuum then this vacuum is for you. You won’t bump into furniture and it has minimal bulk, allowing you to clean all around your home. Its nozzle is good for hard-to-reach crevices and the cord extends up to 16 feet.

Buy at eBay

Dirt Devil EZ Lite Bagless Canister Vacuum (SD40010) – $50

dirt devil vacuum cyber week deal ez

Keep your space tidy with the EZ Lite Bagless Canister Vacuum. Its bagless banister is easy to empty and clean for everyday use. This vacuum is now just $50, which is 54 percent off its original price of $110. The vacuum is lightweight and its suction power is strong enough for cleaning large spaces.

Buy at eBay

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more Cyber Week deals on Roombas and more, Cyber Monday vacuum deals, all on our curated Cyber Monday deals pages. Make sure to follow our Twitter deals page for daily deals on the best products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals, new deals added daily
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Deals

Today’s Amazon Cyber Week deals: $20 Echo Dot and a 50-inch TV for $300

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the best Amazon Cyber Week deals are still going strong. We've found the best deals still available on Amazon Echo devices, 4K TVs, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of them is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One X review controller in front
Deals

Cyber Week deal: Take $90 off the Xbox One X 4K gaming console

Another Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and if you want to grab an Xbox One X but missed the weekend deals, then Walmart has this awesome 4K gaming console on sale for just $410 while stock lasts.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon products fathers day sale kindle e reader
Deals

Pick up pre-owned Amazon devices for cheap from Amazon Warehouse

If you're hoping to snag an armload of Amazon devices on the cheap this year, we've found the best savings on open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned tech to help you out. Echos, Kindles, and Cloud Cams are available for low prices right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smart travel luggage backpacks suitcases cyber monday samsonite
Deals

Upgrade your traveling backpacks and suitcases with these Cyber deals

It's still Cyber Week and if you're planning to travel anytime soon, why not travel smart? Take advantage of these great offers on select suitcases and backpacks to upgrade your travel experience and save money.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Apple boosts iPhone trade-in credit by up to $100 for new XS, XR purchases

If you're considering trading in your old iPhone for one of Apple's newest models, then take note: For a limited time only, the company is increasing the amount of credit by up to $100 when you turn in your aging device.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 amazon
Deals

Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals on TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales extended through the end of the week. The retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes. Fortunately, we can help. We're going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals keep on rolling out with more TVs and laptops

Walmart is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with offers on iPhones, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and lots of other technology items that will be available throughout the day.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cyber week deals digital trends monday 2018 feature
Deals

Best Cyber Week deals: Echo devices, 4K TVs, and iPads are still on sale

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we've found the best deals. If you missed your chance to save big on Cyber Monday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and outdoor gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber Monday vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday TV Deals

With insane discounts on some of the best brands on the market, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to consider a brand new TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. Here are the best deals we've found for today's consumer holiday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

With fantastic deals on some of the best models out there, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to look for your next pair of headphones. From sports-focused to hi-fi, here are the best options we've found for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Roombas, 4K TVs, and more

We've delved deep into the latest savings from Amazon and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. If you missed Cyber Monday or just don't want to stop your holiday shopping just yet, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff