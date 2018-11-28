Get a $10 vacuum this Cyber Week and finally get around to cleaning

Share

The holidays are here, and while Black Friday is now officially behind us there are still great deals to look out for this shopping season. Household appliances such as vacuums aren’t the most glamorous gift and they definitely don’t fit inside a Christmas stocking, but they’re an essential household tool that someone you know probably needs. A versatile vacuum is good to efficiently keep your house clean and it doesn’t get cheaper than a $10 vacuum, which is now available to help you get started.

The Versa Power Clean Stick is marked down by $15 on eBay, making it only $10 while supplies last. This lightweight bagless vacuum can help you clean your entire home without tiring your arms. It’s a versatile two-in-one hand and stick vacuum, which will make it easy for you to reach all the corners in your home. It’s a handy unit for hard and tile floors and offers respectable suction perfect for a small apartment or college dorm.

Finding a budget-friendly vacuum can be difficult but for just $20 you can get the Ultra Corded Bagged Handheld Vacuum, which is a sweet $30 discount. If you don’t want to maneuver a traditional upright vacuum then this vacuum is for you. You won’t bump into furniture and it has minimal bulk, allowing you to clean all around your home. Its nozzle is good for hard-to-reach crevices and the cord extends up to 16 feet.

Keep your space tidy with the EZ Lite Bagless Canister Vacuum. Its bagless banister is easy to empty and clean for everyday use. This vacuum is now just $50, which is 54 percent off its original price of $110. The vacuum is lightweight and its suction power is strong enough for cleaning large spaces.

