Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

You can get some amazing Black Friday deals, but you should never count out the Cyber Monday bargains. Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself or for those on your Holiday shopping list, you can save a bundle on electronics, kitchen gadgets, and appliances.
Looking to save time on your daily chores? Once you have a good robot vacuum, there’s no going back. Robot vacuums make daily chores easier, allow you to multitask, and help prevent back pain while you vacuum. To purchase a solid robot vacuum, you’re looking at spending at around $200. If you want a luxury model, you’ll have to shell out several hundred dollars. If you purchase on Cyber Monday, you can save as much as 50 percent on a robot vacuum so that $200 model can cost you as little as 100 bucks.
Even if robot vacuums aren’t your style, and you want a non-robot vacuum, like a cordless or bagless upright, Cyber Monday is a good time to buy. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on non-robot and robot vacuum cleaners.
Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Did you know that one of the most consistently top-selling Black Friday items are vacuums? Who knew? But today, vacuums are higher performance and less expensive than ever before.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85$230 $400
YOU SAVE $170
Robot Vacuum R85 with Powerful Suction, XL Dust Bin, Self-Cleaning Brushroll and Voice Control with Alexa or Google Assistant
Pure Clean PUCRC95$140 $160
YOU SAVE $20
Pure Clean robot vacs are low cost, yet still pretty highly rated. This model is allergy and pet friendly. Plus, it has scheduling, dual rotating brushes, and an auto-recharge doc.
Hoover WindTunnel 3$99 $190
YOU SAVE $91
Looking for a powerful upright bagless vacuum? The Hoover WindTunnel 3 creates 3 channels of suction to clean dirt and debris from deep down in your carpets. It has a quick pass brush roll for faster cleaning, a bunch of handy attachments, and 7-position height adjustment so you can vacuum your entire home without hurting your back.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S$150 $300
YOU SAVE $150
Don’t want to spend a few hundred bucks on a Roomba? the Deebot N79S has excellent suction, a long battery life (2 hours), and it connect to Alexa.
iRobot Roomba 675$200 $300
YOU SAVE $100
If you want the very best brand of robot vacuum, look no further than a sweet little Roomba. Feel free to have Alexa tell the Roomba to vacuum the family room even if the kids are watching TV.
Roborock C10$150 $200
YOU SAVE $50
If you’re looking for an inexpensive robot vac, the C10 is a solid choice. With app control, an oversized dust bin, scheduling, and Alexa compatibility, this budget vac gives you a lot of features for a little bit of cash. Use a coupon at checkout to get the discount.
KOBOT RV351$100 $200
YOU SAVE $100
For a Black Friday price of $100, this robot vac gives you the basic features you need like daily scheduling and an auto-charging dock. You can even attach a mop pad for wet or dry sweeping.
bObsweep WP460011RO$190 $299
YOU SAVE $109
This inexpensive robotic vacuum cleaner and mop receives very good reviews from users. It sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates. Plus, it works on hardwood floor, tile or carpet and it automatically charges the battery.