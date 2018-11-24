Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

Share

You can get some amazing Black Friday deals, but you should never count out the Cyber Monday bargains. Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself or for those on your Holiday shopping list, you can save a bundle on electronics, kitchen gadgets, and appliances.

Looking to save time on your daily chores? Once you have a good robot vacuum, there’s no going back. Robot vacuums make daily chores easier, allow you to multitask, and help prevent back pain while you vacuum. To purchase a solid robot vacuum, you’re looking at spending at around $200. If you want a luxury model, you’ll have to shell out several hundred dollars. If you purchase on Cyber Monday, you can save as much as 50 percent on a robot vacuum so that $200 model can cost you as little as 100 bucks.

Even if robot vacuums aren’t your style, and you want a non-robot vacuum, like a cordless or bagless upright, Cyber Monday is a good time to buy. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on non-robot and robot vacuum cleaners.

Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Cyber Monday accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.

