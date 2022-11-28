Don’t mind refurbished? This Samsung Chromebook is $59 today

If you think Cyber Monday laptop deals are cheap, you should check out the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals — like the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4 from Walmart. The device is down to a very affordable $59, for $60 in savings from its original price of $119, but you need to take advantage of this offer as soon as possible because deals like it are all sold out. If you already missed out on a cheap Chromebook on Black Friday, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button so you can grab this one.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4

The Samsung Chromebook 4 comes with the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. These specifications look very weak on paper, but you’ll still enjoy snappy performance. That’s because Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that depends on online apps and cloud storage instead of installed software and internal hard drive space, resulting in low overhead. The Samsung Chromebook 4 also comes with an 11.6-inch HD screen, a battery that can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge, and military-grade durability.

You shouldn’t worry that the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale is refurbished, because Walmart guarantees that the device has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned. For your peace of mind, if you don’t like how the Chromebook looks or performs, there’s a 90-day free return option. Buying a refurbished device helps reduce waste, so you’ll also be doing your part in helping the environment.

The refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4 is among the cheapest laptops that you can get from this year’s Cyber Monday deals. However, you need to move fast because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to buy the device for $59, which is less than half its sticker price of $119 after a $60 discount. Take advantage of this offer from the last major shopping event of the year so that you can get it before the holiday season starts.

