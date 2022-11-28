 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t mind refurbished? This Samsung Chromebook is $59 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ on an outdoor table.

If you think Cyber Monday laptop deals are cheap, you should check out the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals — like the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4 from Walmart. The device is down to a very affordable $59, for $60 in savings from its original price of $119, but you need to take advantage of this offer as soon as possible because deals like it are all sold out. If you already missed out on a cheap Chromebook on Black Friday, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button so you can grab this one.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4

The Samsung Chromebook 4 comes with the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. These specifications look very weak on paper, but you’ll still enjoy snappy performance. That’s because Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that depends on online apps and cloud storage instead of installed software and internal hard drive space, resulting in low overhead. The Samsung Chromebook 4 also comes with an 11.6-inch HD screen, a battery that can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge, and military-grade durability.

You shouldn’t worry that the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale is refurbished, because Walmart guarantees that the device has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned. For your peace of mind, if you don’t like how the Chromebook looks or performs, there’s a 90-day free return option. Buying a refurbished device helps reduce waste, so you’ll also be doing your part in helping the environment.

Related

The refurbished Samsung Chromebook 4 is among the cheapest laptops that you can get from this year’s Cyber Monday deals. However, you need to move fast because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to buy the device for $59, which is less than half its sticker price of $119 after a $60 discount. Take advantage of this offer from the last major shopping event of the year so that you can get it before the holiday season starts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 13-inch laptop is $119 for Cyber Monday (yes, you read that right)
A bird's eye view of a blue Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop on a white background.
This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
The best Cyber Monday Keurig deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals
The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals
The best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2022
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals